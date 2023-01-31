BOYS SWIM & DIVE: Boilers celebrate senior night with All-City title

BRADLEY — Tuesday’s All-City boys swim and dive meet was the first since 1988 that didn’t involve area swimming stalwart and former Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Scot Boudreau, who retired after last season.

While the program has a new face in head coach Megan Dote, the Boilermakers began the Dote era the same way they ended the Boudreau era, defeating crosstown rival Kankakee 122-51 in a meet that doubled as both All-City and senior night for the Boilers.

“I think it’s fun getting to do it between two close teams, that’s what makes it fun — these kids possibly know the kids they’re competing against,” Dote said. “That’s really fun, and it was also fun making it senior night and watching my kids be successful.”

One of the honored seniors, Evan Short, won the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.57) and 100-yard freestyle (54.40 s), in addition to serving as legs on the 4-by-50-yard freestyle (1:37.93) and 4-by-50-yard medley relays (1:50.89). He said while Boudreau’s presence has been missed this year, Tuesday night was proof of the success they’ve been able to continue having this year.

“It’s definitely a game-changer and different pace and everything. Not in a bad way, just different, but we do miss him,” Short said of Boudreau. “...[Dote] has definitely been able to do better in her own way.

“They’re both really good, it’s just kind of hard to compare their two styles. They’re very different.”

It was also different for Dote, a 2015 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate who also swam under Boudreau herself, to be on the coaching side of an All-City meet and senior night as she now looks to continue building upon the success the Boilers had in the pool under Boudreau.

“In my opinion it’s just super cool that I can almost continue his legacy doing this,” Dote said. “He’s known me my whole life and I swam under him, and now I can continue his legacy with taking his position and keeping it going.”

Dote served as the diving coach last year, where she worked with senior Grant Bahr, who won the diving event Tuesday (164.10) in addition to taking the 200-yard individual medley (2:28.43) and serving as a leg in the 4-by-50-yard individual medley and 4-by-50-yard freestyle relay teams that took first.

Along with junior Brandon Abbott, who took second in diving (137.25) and won the 500-yard freestyle (5:58.64) in addition to serving as a leg on the 4-by-100-yard freestyle relay (3:59.02), Bahr has to split his practice time between swimming and diving, which both have their own focuses.

The sports themselves are also rather different, a stark contrast between the solo act of diving and the racing aspect of swimming.

“It’s very different mentally; with diving your focus is more of staying tight, keeping it clean and together close to yourself,” Bahr said. “In a race, it’s just, ‘I want to swim as hard as I can and beat the guy next to me.’”

The Boilers won 10 of the 12 events Tuesday, with the Kays earning victories from Andrew Sheppard in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.17) and Zach Boudreau in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.96). As a whole, coach Scott Teeters said the Kays lacked the competitive fire they’ve had most of the season.

“We didn’t compete very well, not tonight,” Teeters said. “Every other meet the whole year we’ve competed great; I don’t know what happened, it may be we’re just getting ready for sectionals.

“But the kids we have, they have some skills,” he added. “... We just need to find a way at sectionals, everyone needs to swim well at the same time.”

After the meet ended Tuesday, the Boilers honored their seniors with a ceremony that concluded with a last lap, which consisted of a dive and 100-yard swim in the spotlight. For Bahr, who took the final last lap that began with a belly flop for the ages, Tuesday was bittersweet, but the future soccer goalkeeper at Olivet Nazarene University knows moving on is part of life.

“It’s kind of surreal that was my last time competing in this pool as a swimmer,” Bahr said. “I got out and just thought, ‘wow, this is my last time swimming against another school in this pool.’

“It was very sad, but I’m ready for a new chapter and ready to move on to college.”

But before moving on to college, the Boilers have their SouthWest Suburban Conference championships this weekend before the Boilers and Kays both head to Lincoln-Way East next month for the IHSA Sectionals.

“I know they’re getting pumped, but also nervous, and I’m pumped because I’ve never seen it,” Dote said. “... This is an all new experience on the other side of it, being a head coach and going to conference, sectionals and hopefully state.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Luke Smith won the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.58) and joined Short, Bahr and Carson Quigley on the 4-by-50-yard medley relay and Bahr, Short and Ethan Smith on the 4-by-50-yard relay. Ethan Smith won the 50-yard freestyle (22.60 s). Abbott, Quigley, Charlie Quigley and Max LaMore won the 4-by-100-yard freestyle relay (3:59.02).

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers hit the pool at Stagg Friday and Saturday for the SWSC championships, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Kays visit Morris at 5 p.m. Thursday.