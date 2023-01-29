ROUNDUP: Boilermakers stay unbeaten in SWSC Red; Kankakee Irish earn win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Andrew 48

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 13-8 and 4-0 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division with a win over the Thunderbolts. Anthony Kemp led the Boilermakers with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brandon Harris and Brayden Long recorded 10 points each. Ethan Kohl chipped in nine points.

Bishop McNamara 60, Aurora Central Catholic 43

Isaiah Davis and Robert Hutson poured in 15 points apiece to help lead the Irish. Jaxson Provost tallied 14 points.

Trinity 80, Gardner-South Wilmington 51

Trinity improved its record to 16-3 with a win over G-SW. Tommy Kujawa led the Eagles with 19 points, followed by teammates Noah Lundmark (15 points), Jesse Jakresky (14 points) and Luke Green (12 points).

Cale Halpin helped pace the Panthers with 22 points and seven rebounds. Bennett Grant had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Grant Park 49, Manteno 46

John Kveck led the Dragons with 20 points. Brock Brown added 17 points, including five made 3-pointers. Blake Brown had nine points.

Ray Lee scored 19 points to help pace the Panthers. Kyle McCullough finished with eight points and Matt Regan chipped in seven points.

Salt Fork 42, Iroquois West 38

Cannon Leonard recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to help pace the Raiders. Tyler Read contributed 10 points and Sam McMillan had eight points.

Milford 64, Schlarman 28

Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with a team-high 17 points. R.J. Mann tallied 12 points and Sawyer Lafoon had 11 points.

Peotone 62, Momence 54

Peotone improved to 12-10 on the season with a nonconference win over Momence. Brandon Weiss led the Blue Devils with 21 points. Miles Heflin added 19 points and Lucas Gesswein had nine points and 13 rebounds.

James Stevenson Jr. helped pace Momence with 27 points, six rebounds and six steals. Kud’de Bertram had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Wilmington 54, Central 47

Reid Juster and Joey Cortese scored 13 points each to collectively lead the Wildcats. Ryder Meents finished with 12 points and Cade McCubbin had 11 points.

Luke Shoven helped pace the Comets with nine points. Matthew Luhrsen and Jayce Meier contributed eight points apiece.

Westville 47, Watseka 45

Hagen Hoy helped pace the Warriors with a team-high 16 points. Quinn Starkey added 11 points and Dane Martin finished with 10 points.

Tri-County Conference Tournament

Dwight 52, Roanoke Benson 48

Wyatt Thompson scored 35 points to help become Dwight’s all-time leading scorer in program history. Luke Gallet added nine points and Dawson Carr had five points. Thompson and Connor Telford were both named all-tournament selections.

BOYS HOCKEY

Kankakee Irish 5, East River Ice Hawks 2

Scotty Workman Jr., Matthew Anderson, Jackson Pierson, Kenneth Royal and Dylan Lattz each had one goal to collectively lead the Irish. Jace LaCost, Jacob Lotz and Royal chipped in one assist each. Logan Smith had 27 saves in net.