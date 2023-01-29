BOYS BASKETBALL: Hobbled Beecher falls to Prairie Central at Beecher Shootout

GRANT PARK — Hosting its 5th annual Josh Baumgartner State Farm Shootout on Saturday, Beecher knew it would be in an uphill battle playing against the third-ranked (Class 2A) Prairie Central Hawks without its star guard Adyn McGinley, who was ruled out for precautionary reasons after he rolled his ankle two days prior in the Bobcats’ road matchup against Agricultural Science.

And with the precautionary step, it turned into a battle the hosts couldn’t overcome as they suffered a 63-39 defeat in their host tournament that was played at Grant Park.

The Bobcats fell to 20-4 on the year while the Hawks improved to 21-2.

“If this was a regional game today, I think McGinley would have been able to go,” Beecher head coach Tyler Shireman said. “But just for precautionary reasons, in the grand scheme of things, this game didn’t mean a whole lot and so we didn’t want to risk it today when he could be back in a couple of days.”

Despite McGinley’s absence in the lineup, Beecher quickly made its presence felt with the help of an excellent first quarter performance by its junior guard Zack Johnson. Johnson opened up the game by hitting his first four shots, which with the help of two sparingly made 3-pointers from teammate Jack Hayhurst, allowed the Bobcats to claim a 17-15 lead heading into the second quarter.

“We needed Zack Johnson and Ethan Rydberg to step up today in Adyn’s absence,” Shireman said. “I thought they came out ready to go and they carried some of the load both on the defensive end and on offense, and so I’m just really happy with those guys who took a leadership role and stepped up.”

As hot of a start Johnson helped his squad get off to in the opening frame Beecher eventually cooled down in the following quarter when the Hawks locked in on the defensive end and held the Bobcats to just four total points in the second quarter.

“Prairie Central is just a really good defensive team and they made some adjustments on us by taking away some of our driving lanes,” Shireman said. “We knew those adjustments were coming, and we were kind of playing with fire there in the first quarter.

“You’re going to have some ebbs and flows against really good teams like Prairie Central and they got us in the second quarter.”

Taking a 29-21 deficit into halftime Beecher had to regroup and figure out how it would stop Prairie Central’s balanced offensive attack from its starting lineup, who combined for 27 of the teams’ 29 first half points, heading into the second half. After holding the Hawks to only three made 3-pointers in the entire first half the Bobcats’ defense allowed their opponent to catch fire from beyond the arc in the third quarter. Prairie Central drained four 3-pointers, two from junior guard Tyler Curl, in the third frame, which allowed the Hawks to blow things open to the tune of a 50-28 lead heading into the fourth before closing the game with a 24-point road victory.

“That’s why they are the number three team in the state, they can all handle it and shoot it,” Shireman said. “... It was a great challenge for our guys today and they are just really hard to defend.”

Although the double-digit loss to the Hawks isn’t what Beecher wanted, given it was its third loss over the last four games, coach Shireman was pleased with his squad’s efforts given the circumstances as Johnson totaled a team-high 18 points, followed by Jack Hayhurst (eight points) and Rio Llamas (six points).

“I think there are some kids that proved to themselves that they can play without Adyn,” Shireman said. “...I think that, in the long run, this going to be better for us because it made us deeper, knowing we have some guys who can pick up the load without Adyn.”

Besides gaining valuable experience without their star player, the Bobcats were just happy to have been given the opportunity to host its annual shootout at Grant Park after a disconnected pipe at Beecher High School caused significant flooding damage during winter break.

“We are so thankful to Grant Park, coach Matt Russell and [athletic director] Mr. [Jared] Thompson, who have all gone above and beyond to help us out and accommodate us,” Shireman said. “...I don’t know how we will ever repay them because without their kindness, our season would have been in disarray.

“So not just the shootout they bailed us out, but they have bailed us out a ton with everything, and so we can’t thank those guys enough.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Johnson helped pace the Bobcats with 18 points, eight rebounds and one steal. Hayhurst added eight points and Llamas contributed six points and two rebounds. Rydberg had four points, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Beecher (20-4) will travel to Seneca at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Grant Park 70, Grace Christian 36

Caiden Benson led the Dragons with 18 points, including five made 3-pointers. Jayden Kaack finished with six points and Jasper Cansler had five points.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

St. Anne 63, Coal City 58

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals or the Coalers.

Johnsburg 47, Momence 44, OT

James Stevenson Jr. led Momence with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Kud'de Bertram contributed eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Erick Castillo chipped in five points.

Reed-Custer 54, Iroquois West 49

Jake McPherson poured in 24 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals to help lead the Comets. Jace Christian finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Josh Bohac scored nine points, which was three more points than teammate Wes Shats.

Tyler Read helped pace the Raiders offensively with a team-high 15 points. Cannon Leonard recorded a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Sam McMillan had eight points.