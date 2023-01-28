BOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara finds stride against host Tigers at Herscher Shootout

HERSCHER — Thanks to an unlucky injury bug that ravaged Bishop McNamara’s backcourt earlier this season, the Fightin’ Irish entered Saturday’s nightcap of the Herscher Shootout against the host Tigers with just five games with their entire roster available.

And in the sixth game at full strength Saturday night, the Irish looked plenty comfortable on both ends of the floor together, building a 33-8 lead by halftime before cruising in the second half to a 60-27 victory, the fifth-straight win for the Irish.

McNamara improved to 19-5 on the year. Herscher is now 4-20.

The two players who missed the most time, guards Isaiah Davis, who was injured at the end of November, and Jaxson Provost, who sprained his ankle at St. Francis de Sales three weeks ago, both returned to the floor at Elmwood Park Tuesday and led the Irish in scoring Saturday. Davis tallied a game-high 15 points while Provost added a dozen of his own.

“It feels great to get back,” Provost, the team’s four-year starter at point guard, said. “Obviously watching for the bench is something I’m not used to with all the circumstances we’ve had, so getting back on the floor has been nice and having Isaiah back on the floor with me has been really enjoyable.”

Davis’ shooting stroke looked like it was in midseason form, not like he was still getting reaccustomed to being on the floor for a team he just joined this year after transferring from Bradley-Bourbonnais. The senior sniper credited the work he continued to put in while recovering from his injury for allowing an easier return to action.

“For me, it took about a week,” Davis said. “When I was injured I would sit down in a chair and work on my form shots, so I was still getting the reps in that I needed.”

Provost and Robert Hutson got the Irish going with six points apiece in the opening quarter, one that the Irish took a 14-3 lead at the end of. Davis joined the fray in a major way in the second with a dozen of his 15 points in that quarter, one the Irish totally dominated with a 15-1 run to end the half.

While it was the seniors and Hutson who got the Irish going, it was the youngest player on the roster, 6-foot-6 freshman Callaghan O’Connor, who put the game on ice with eight third-quarter points as part of his 10-point effort.

O’Connor’s double-digit scoring effort came less than 24 hours after the top-ranked freshman baseball recruit in the state, according to Prep Baseball Report, announced his commitment to play baseball at the University of Notre dame.

McNamara head coach Adrian Provost credited O’Connor’s relentless work ethic for his ability to grow and develop as the basketball season has gone on.

“He’s committed daily, he’s locked in in practice and he makes strides daily,” Adrian Provost said. “ ... His commitment to do it right and learn is very high.

“Notre Dame’s got a good one on their hands.”

Saturday’s matchup was the last of six games held at Herscher and the most well-attended, with a jam-packed crowd on hand to see one of the area’s fiercest and most storied rivalries unfold. Jaxson Provost said that with so few opportunities for the Irish to take on other area teams, they had to make the most out of their opportunity Saturday.

“We don’t get to play local schools because of other stuff, but being able to play a local school and get a convincing win is really exciting for us,” Jaxson Provost said.

In fact, for Davis, who played the last two years on the varsity team at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Saturday was his first taste of any sort of local rivalry.

“I liked it a lot,” Davis said. “I liked the environment we were in with the other fans, and we brought all our fans here too.”

While the Irish seem to be finding a healthy groove, the Tigers, who have shown recent signs of progress as winners of two of three before Saturday’s loss, are still looking to find consistency with a young team of their own.

“We’re struggling with the little things right now, like catching and passing with pressure, and it doesn’t matter what we run until we get that fixed,” Tigers coach Brent Offill said. “I’ve got a lot of young guys and I’ve been preaching that hard — we’ve been working on not picking up dribbles, waiting on screens.

“When they pressure you like [McNamara] pressured us, you can’t emulate that in practice,” he added. “Our freshmen and sophomores do the best they can [in practice], but when you see it live it makes it difficult.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Davis hit a pair of 3-pointers and made all four of his free-throws on his way to his 15 points. Provost scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Hutson joined O’Connor with 10 points apiece.

AJ Patrick led the Tigers with seven points. Alec Draper added four points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams return to the floor Tuesday. The Irish host Grant Park in a nonconference meeting at 7 p.m., the same time the Tigers will visit Wilmington in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup.

<p dir="ltr"><span>Peotone 49, Woodland 35</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>The Blue Devils opened Saturday’s festivities by improving to 13-10 on the year. Miles Heflin notched a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Wil Graffeo added eight points. James Kuypers had six points and rebounds apiece.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Grant Park 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>The Dragons had a double-digit lead before holding off a late P-B-L run to improve to 17-8 on the year. John Kveck and Ty Hudson had 19 points apiece. Blake Brown added a dozen points.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Seneca 60, Manteno 56</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>The Panthers made a second-half push after taking a 37-29 deficit into halftime, but came up just short in their comeback conquest. No individual stats were available.</span>

