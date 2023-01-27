ROUNDUP: Moore reaches 1,000 career points; Manteno boys top Momence

(Wednesday) GIRLS BASKETBALL

Herscher 50, Grant Park 15

Herscher improved its record to 21-5 with a double-digit win over the Dragons. Macey Moore totaled 18 points to help surpass 1,000 career points and help lead the Tigers. Ella Gessner tallied 15 points and Emma Powers had seven points.

No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 46, Momence 38

Ray Lee scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers to help lead the Panthers. Kyle McCullough tallied eight points and Jason Brown had six points.

James Stevenson Jr. recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds to help pace Momence. Ty Autman finished with six points, which was one more point than teammate Carson Statler.

Reed-Custer 74, Grant Park 44

Reed-Custer improved to 18-4 overall this season with a win over Grant Park. Wes Shats poured in a monster double-double with 31 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Comets. Jake McPherson added 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Jace Christian had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Blake Brown helped pace the Dragons with 16 points. John Kveck and Blake Brown had eight points apiece.

Seneca 80, Dwight 53

Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans with a team-high 16 points. Luke Gallet contributed 12 points and Conner Telford had 11 points.

Herscher 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 47

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Cale Halpin helped pace the Panthers with 18 points, followed by teammates Bennett Grant (17 points) and Dylan Carpenter (six points).