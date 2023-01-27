ROUNDUP: Mac girls earn conference win; Kays fall to Thornridge

(Thursday) GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 44, Wheaton Academy 40

Natalie Prairie scored a career-high 23 points to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Trinity Davis finished with nine points and Tessa DePietra had five points, four assists and three steals.

Thornridge 54, Kankakee 28

Morgan Baptist helped pace the Kays with 10 points, followed by teammates Nikkel Johnson (nine points) and Kanai Jackson (four points).

Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 21

Peotone improved to 23-0 and 11-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a double-digit win over Reed-Custer. Addie Graffeo led the Blue Devils with 15 points. Jenna Hunter added 14 points and Mady Kibelkis contributed 10 points. Marissa Velasco had nine points.

Kaylee Tribble helped pace the Comets with eight points, three rebounds and one steal. Brooklyn Harding finished with five points, two rebounds and two assists. Laci Newbrough chipped in four points, four rebounds and one assist.

Hoopeston 33, Iroquois West 29

Ella Rhodes helped pace the Raiders with a team-high 11 points.

Grant Park 42, Trinity 9

Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 21 points and 20 rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen added 11 points and nine rebounds. Camryn Nowak Brown had six points.

Kerrigan Stam helped pace the Eagles with five points and three rebounds. Emily McGinnis had two points and four steals.

Cissna Park 51, Milford 14

Addison Lucht tallied 17 points, three steals, two assists and one rebound to help lead the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake finished with 14 points, three steals and two rebounds. Brooklyn Stadeli had six points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Hunter Mowrey helped pace the Bearcats with seven points and eight rebounds. Brynlee Wright had three points and four rebounds.

Watseka 38, Armstrong 32

Watseka earned a bounceback victory to improve to 21-4 and 8-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with a team-high 11 points. Becca Benoit had eight points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Essington chipped in eight points.

Herscher 41, Wilmington 30

Herscher improved to 22-5 with a win over Wilmington. Macey Moore led the Tigers with 17 points. Ella Gessner scored eight points, which was two more points than teammate Gwenyth Jackubowski.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Central 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

Gracie Schroeder recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Comets. Alana Gray totaled 27 points, including seven made 3-pointers. Katherine Winkel had 16 points.

Addi Fair scored 17 points to help pace the Panthers. Grace Olsen added 14 points and Hannah Balcom contributed nine points.

Coal City 48, Streator 38

Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 14 points and two rebounds. Audrey Cooper finished with eight points, three rebounds and two steals. Kylee Kennell had six points and three rebounds.

Grace Christian 48, Momence 18

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Sydnee VanSwol helped pace Momence with six points. Avery Rosenbohm had four points and three steals. Britta Lindgren hauled in seven rebounds.

Tri-Point 46, Donovan 26

Madison McNeil led the Chargers with a team-high 13 points. Lainey Bertrand contributed 11 points and Millie Ruiz scored nine points.

Laylah Lou Walters scored a team-high 14 points to help pace the Wildcats. Paiton Lareau had six points.

WRESTLING

Coal City 69, Plainfield East 6

Coal City improved to 39-2 to help tie a school record for most wins in a single season. The Coalers were led by a total of 13 grapplers who went 1-0 on the evening. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Brody Widlowski (113), Brock Finch (126), Jacob Piatak (132), Brant Widlowski (138), Mataeo Blessing (145), Landin Benson (152), Jack Poyner (160), Derek Carlson (170), Joey Breneman (182), Braiden Young (195), Drake Dearth (220) and Tyler Porth (285) each earned individual victories to help lead Coal City.

Reed-Custer 40, Plano 38; Sandwich 42, Reed-Custer 36

Reed-Custer split its duals against Plano and Sandwich to help conclude the dual season 21-7 overall. No individual stats were available for the Comets.