WRESTLING: Bradley-Bourbonnais captures reinvigorated All-City title

BRADLEY — Ever since COVID-19 the annual All-City wrestling meet had seemed to lose some of its juice, whether it was due to limited numbers or a less than lively fan atmosphere over the past few years.

That all changed Wednesday evening when Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Manteno gathered at a nearly full packed gymnasium at Bradley-Bourbonnais, where the Boilermakers showed their level of dominance by walking away once again as the All-City champions after claiming an 83-0 win over the Panthers, 78-6 win over the Kays and a 54-19 win over the Fightin’ Irish to cap of the incredible night on the mat.

“We always bring the juice and have an awesome atmosphere within our own team ... but the noise was definitely multiplied by like, five times tonight,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Micky Spiwak said. “It was super cool and I like putting a tone of pressure on my guys or them being in those situations at different points in the season ... our guys are battle-tested and ready and this is an awesome environment.

“Every team here is going to have a hard weekends coming up and I think tonight prepares our kids for those matches.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais opened the All-City tournament with a shutout victory over Manteno following 10 forfeit victories, one 15-0 tech fall (Cayden Ghere, 182 pounds) and four pinfalls, including one exhibition match pinfall by senior CJ Shapiro during the first period in his first match since breaking his leg four months ago.

“It felt great to get a pin in my first match back since injury,” Shapiro said. “I just came out to represent myself and my team to prove who I was and who this team is.”

After making quick work of a limited Panther squad, the Boilermakers followed it up with another dominant victory over Kankakee, which helped set up a clash between Bishop McNamara for the All-City crown.

Despite still earning five more forfeit victories against the Fightin’ Irish, Bradley-Bourbonnais finished the night with a couple of tough battles against its crosstown rival.

Cameron Bornean (120) picked up a 15-0 tech fall victory against Trevor Torres midway through the second round. Ben Kubol (132) added another victory in overtime fashion following his ability to get Alex Kostecka called for stalling in the extra period to help claim a 5-4 OT win.

Logan C. Smith (145), Aiden Plumley (170), and Anthony Smiley (285) rounded out the Boilermakers with pinfall victories to help seal the All-City title, one Spiwak said his team doesn’t have much time to reflect on before they get back to work.

“Being All-City champions is cool ... but that was 10 minutes ago” Spiwak said. “We are looking forward now.

“I hope they celebrate for a little bit, but tomorrow its back to the lab to work on fixing things.”

The ability to pull through on a night that featured a tough environment was evident thanks to a strong 13-man senior class who was honored midway through the quad meet for their senior night.

“I’ve been sad since July and I told my seniors that in the classroom,” Spiwak said. “...They are such a special group and I wish I was better with words, but I don’t think words can explain it. I’m going to miss them.”

<strong>McNamara’s program seeing restored growth</strong>

Although the Fightin’ Irish had their fair share of struggles against the talented Boilermakers, they did still manage to pick up four quality wins.

Jack Jeck (126) opened McNamara’s first win against BBCHS with a pinfall victory against Max Fischer during the final minute of the first round.

Luke Christie (152) added the team’s second win, in what turned out to be the match of the night, when he had to put his longtime friendship aside to claim an 11-2 decision against his good friend Ty Starr.

It wasn’t just the two friends who had emotional investment either.

“It was an uncomfortable situation to coach since I’ve known Christie and Starr since they were little,” McNamara head coach Jake Kimberlin said. “I’m going to be honest with you, I hated that match, not because it was a win or anything like that, I don’t like watching kids I coach wrestle each other.”

Rounding out the individual wins against the Boilermakers was Ethan Pfieffer (160), who wound up taking a grueling 3-2 decision win over Seay Van Kley that lasted all three rounds and Blake Arseneau, who earned a second round pin over Tate McCord.

Arseneau, Christie, Jeck, Kostecka, Pfieffer, Torres and Noah Pelletier each added individual victories against Kankakee to help the Fightin’ Irish take a 39-39 victory due to the criteria of winning more individual matches and bonus points.

Rocco Trevino (145) and Torres added two more individual victories via pinfall against Manteno, which helped their squad claim a 54-6 win following seven additional forfeit wins against the Panthers.

“We came out of here with two wins, which is good,” Kimberlin said. “Unfortunately Manteno is in a spot where we were last year, where they only have like, four guys and so that’s not a good feeling to have.”

“But our kids came out here and we won the matches we wrestled for the most part.”

<strong>Kankakee continues team-wide development</strong>

After struggling over the past few seasons trying to field a full team the Kays finally entered All-City with wrestlers at each weight class.

As a result of coming into the quad meet at full strength, Kankakee wound up claiming a total of four individual victories against Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara.

Caleb Dickens (145) and Travon Jordan (170) earned pinfall wins while Rogelio Cornejo (285) secured a 4-0 decision win to make for a trio of victories against the Fightin’ Irish.

Justin Andrade (138) managed to claim the only individual win against the Boilermakers after he went on to secure a third period pin against Aiden Wolfe to earn the individual 138-pound All-City title.

“Every time we touch the mat we get better,” Kankakee head coach Brad Burns said. “Win, lose or draw we learn something and tonight we learned how to compete in a tough atmosphere, how to be in the pressure cooker and how to perform because we are still young.

“I thought our guys wrestled well and we just made a couple of mistakes and got caught, but we wrestled with high energy and we just competed.”

<strong>Manteno gains valuable experience</strong>

Coming into All-City with just four healthy wrestlers on its roster, Manteno put its focus on trying to better prepare for the postseason, which begins with regionals next week.

With such little numbers at All-City the Panthers did their best to try and pick up some individual victories knowing they would have zero shot at winning a duel against either of Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara or Kankakee with an incomplete lineup

After taking an 83-0 loss to the Boilermakers to open the meet Manteno finally earned its lone varsity match of the night when Logan Smith (182) secured a pinfall victory over Tucker Inman of McNamara to help his squad avoid another sweep against the Irish as they fell 54-6.

“The four kids that wrestled are all not varsity guys,” Manteno head coach Ed Spiewak said. “Logan Smith would be the only one comfortable in a varsity situation… so we went on there with the idea that we wanted to wrestle smart basic wrestling and there was no expectation to win any of those tough matches.”

Damian Alsup, Carter Watkins, Nolan Ziman, Trenton Ziman were all ruled out for All-City for various reasons including injuries and personal reasons.