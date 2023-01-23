BBCHS, Central honoring Hall of Fame inductees

Bradley-Bourbonnais and Central will both induct new classes to their athletic halls of fame this week.

The 2023 Bradley-Bourbonnais Hall of Fame will induct the 1993-94 boys swimming and diving team and 1958 graduate Mike Toliuszis on Thursday with a ceremony at the Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., in Bradley. The night will begin with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by a 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. induction ceremony.

The Boilermakers’ 1993-94 boys swim and dive team, coached by Scot Boudreau, Michael Boudreau and Bill Geiger, was the culmination of a four-year stretch in which the team lost just one meet. They were IHSA State qualifiers that year, which was also the year they won both their fourth straight IHSA Sectional and South Inter-Conference Association South titles. In 1993, the team set conference records in the 4-by-50 and 4-by-100-yard freestyle relays.

Toliuszis was a four-year letterman in football, basketball and track and field, leading the teams to conference titles in football and basketball, but it’s the golf course where the 1958 graduate made his biggest mark. After a third-place finish in the IHSA State Finals as a senior, Toliuszis went on to golf at the University of Illinois, where was a Big Ten Conference individual champion and an All-American after a ninth-place finish at the NCAA National Tournament. He went on to make the cut at the U.S. Open in both 1966 and 1977 and was the winner of the Illinois State Match Play championship in 1971.

Those interested in attending Thursday can email athletic director Mike Kohl at mikohl@bbchs.org for more information.

The Comets will hold their ceremony Saturday evening in between the boys basketball JV and varsity home games against Milford, at about 7 p.m. This year’s inductee is Dale Hastings, who is being inducted as a founder, coach and friend of Central athletics.

A reception will be held in the high school cafeteria after the varsity game, with family, friends, former players and teammates and well-wishers all encouraged to attend.

Central High School is located at 1134 3100N, Clifton.