ROUNDUP: Beecher secures historic feat with back-to-back 20-win seasons; Kays earn road win in Champaign

Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 70, Grace Christian 31

Beecher’s win over Grace Christian helped the Bobcats secure back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1969 and 1970 . Trevor Stout led Beecher with 15 points. Rio Llamas had 10 points.

Kankakee 55, Centennial 33

Kankakee improved its record to 15-6 overall. Larenz Walters totaled 21 points to help lead the Kays to victory.

Manteno 48, Reed-Custer 47

Jeremiah Renchen scored 14 points to help lead the Panthers. Ray Lee added 13 points and Jason Brown finished with six points.

Jake McPherson poured in a game-high 19 points to go along with nine rebounds and four steals to help pace the Comets. Josh Bohac tallied 10 points. Wes Shats had nine points and nine rebounds.

Momence 76, Tri-Point 34

Momence improved its record to 14-5 with a win over Tri-Point. James Stevenson Jr. led Momence with 19 points. Jevon Sneed contributed 16 points and Carson Statler had 14 points.

Spencer Moreno helped pace the Chargers with a team-high 11 points. Aiden Pelehowski finished with six points, which was one more point than teammate Nate Smith.

Trinity 52, Families of Faith 48

Trinity improved to 14-3 on the season. Ethan Turner led the Eagles with 18 points. Jesse Jakresky chipped in 11 points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Central 44

G-SW earned its 10th victory of the season with a win over Central. Cale Halpin scored his 1000th career point after totaling a team-high 23 points to help lead the Panthers. Bennet Grant chipped in 14 points.

Luke Shoven helped pace the Comets with 13 points, followed by teammates Matthew Luhrsen (12 points) and Blake Chandler (eight points).

Donovan 65, Illinois Lutheran 56

Jacob Onnen totaled 19 points, five rebounds, two assists , two blocks and three steals to help lead the Wildcats. Griffen Walters added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jesse Shell had eight points, one rebound and one steal.

Grant Park 66, St. Anne 54

John Kveck recorded a double-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to help lead the Dragons. Blake Brown totaled 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Brock Brown had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Lisle 56, Herscher 38

Brock Wenzelman helped pace the Tigers with 16 points. Blake Ritsema had nine points.

Streator 52, Peotone 42

Miles Heflin helped pace the Blue Devils with 20 points and six rebounds. Lucas Gesswein chipped in eight rebounds.

Coal City 75, Wilmington 43

Cason Headley recorded 28 points and five rebounds to help lead the Coalers. Carson Shepard added 14 points and nine assists. Carter Garrelts chipped in nine points and nine rebounds.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.