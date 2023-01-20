ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls best Andrew; Milford boys snap Beecher's 17-game win streak

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Andrew 38

Sadie Grabow led the Boilermakers with a team-high 15 points. Emmerson Longtin poured in 14 points, and Ellie Haggard had seven points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Kankakee 54, Thornton 17

Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with 22 points and 10 rebounds, reaching the 500 career-rebound mark in the process. Taleah Turner scored 17 points, and Morgan Baptist had 11 points.

Bishop McNamara 61, St. Edward 30

Natalie Prairie led the Fightin’ Irish with a season-high 17 points. Trinity Davis added 16 points, and Caley Strahan had eight points.

Peotone 49, Manteno 18

Peotone improved to 19-0 and 9-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a double-digit win against the Panthers. Madi Schroeder led a balanced scoring attack for the Blue Devils with a team-high 10 points. Mady Kibelkis and Addie Graffeo had nine points apiece. Jenna Hunter scored eight points, and Marissa Velasco chipped in seven points.

Sara Schmidt helped pace the Panthers with three points and four rebounds. Alexa Willis had three points, and Kylie Saathoff tallied six rebounds.

Herscher 51, Streator 19

Herscher improved to 20-4 and 7-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win against Streator. Macey Moore led the Tigers with 17 points. Ella Gessner contributed 16 points, and Elise Kukuck had six points.

Coal City 58, Reed-Custer 27

Coal City improved to 16-6 and 6-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. No individual stats were available for the Coalers

Natalie Flores helped pace the Comets with eight points and four rebounds. Caelan Cole tallied six points and one steal. Laci Newbrough chipped in five points, one rebound and one assist.

Grant Park 41, Momence 16

Grant Park improved to 14-6 and 9-2 in the River Valley Conference. Delaney Panozzo recorded another double-double with 19 points and 17 rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen added nine points and seven rebounds. Alejandra Maldonado scored six points.

Sydnee VanSwol helped pace Momence with eight points and three rebounds. Britta Lindgren recored six points and 10 rebounds. A’Miracle Johnson had two points and seven rebounds.

Cissna Park 41, Iroquois West 26

Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 24 points, five rebounds and eight steals. Brooklyn Stadeli finished with six points and eight rebounds. Mikayla Knake had three points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Iroquois West dropped to 14-10 overall with a loss to Cissna Park. Ilyana Nambo helped pace the Raiders with 13 points. Shea Small chipped in seven points.

Trinity 41, Portage Christian 24

Emily McGinnis led the Eagles with a career-high 17 points. Marissa Hathaway added a career-high of her own with 13 points. Val Cutili and Madeline Shold chipped in 10 rebounds apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Milford 72, Beecher 64

Adin Portwood scored 22 points to help lead the Bearcats in their eye-catching road victory. Gavin Schunke tallied 17 points, and R.J. Mann contributed 11 points. Payton Harwood had 10 points.

Beecher’s 17-game win streak was snapped by Milford, leaving the Bobcats to drop to 19-2 on the season. Adyn McGinley helped pace Beecher with a team-high 27 points. Zack Johnson had 19 points.

Trinity 76, Portage Christian 24

Trinity improved to 13-3 on the season. Jesse Jakresky led the Eagles with 18 points.

WRESTLING

Coal City 69, Reed-Custer 12

Coal City improved its record to 39-2 on the season with a dual meet win against Reed-Custer. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Brody Widlowski (113), Aidan Kenney (120), Brock Finch (126), Noah Houston (132), Brant Widlowski (136), Mataeo Blessing (145), Zakk Kramer (152), Alec Waliczek (160), Joey Breneman (182), Braiden Young (195) and Tyler Porth (285) each recorded victories to help collectively lead the Coalers.

Reed-Custer dropped to 17-6 overall this season. Rex Pfeifer (170) and Kody Marschner (220) both went 1-0 on the evening to help pace the Comets.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 91, Wilbur Wright 44

Jazmyn Smith led the Cavaliers with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Hayley Diveley added 17 points. Amarii Mays totaled 13 points and four rebounds. Na’lani Williams recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Wednesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 49, Momence 20

Watseka improved to 18-2 on the season with a double-digit victory against Momence. Ava Swartz led the Warriors with a team-high 18 points. Becca Benoit contributed 12 points and six rebounds. Brianna Denault had six points.

Sydnee VanSwol helped pace Momence with nine points and two rebounds. Britta Lindgren tallied two points and seven rebounds. Vaneza Ortiz chipped in a team-high four steals.

Herscher 50, Tri-Point 21

Herscher improved its record to 19-4 with a double-digit win against Tri-Point. Macey Moore scored 20 points to help lead the Tigers. Ella Gessner finished with 15 points and Katelyn Borschnack had six points.

No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Central 38

Addi Fair scored a game-high 33 points to help lead G-SW to its 10th win of the season. Hannah Balcom tallied 15 points and Chloe Wells had four points.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Grant Park 36, Milford 17

Grant Park improved to 13-6 overall with a win against Milford. Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen added another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Camryn Nowak Brown chipped in three points.

Brynlee Wright helped pace the Bearcats with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Hunter Mowrey had four points, two rebounds and two assists. Cadence Schaubert contributed three points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 60, Schlarman 27

Iroquois West improved its record to 16-3 overall and 6-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a win against Schlarman. Cannon Leonard led the Raiders with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Sam McMillan added nine points and five assists. Kyler Meents had nine points and four assists.