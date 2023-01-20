BOYS BASKETBALL: Central outlasts Manteno

CLIFTON — When the Central Comets boys basketball team went to the locker room at halftime during their home game against Manteno on Wednesday night, they knew they had to make some changes: The Comets were trailing Manteno with a manageable deficit of 29-24.

Despite a strong resistance from Manteno, the Comets made the necessary changes.

“We played our hearts out, but they had seven threes,” Central senior Luke Shoven said. “They were not missing, so our game plan coming out of the first half was to guard the perimeter more, so that’s what we had to do in the second half. They hit a lot of threes.”

Led by Shoven, Matthew Luhrsen and Jayce Meier, the Comets came into the third quarter with renewed spirits. In the midst of an energetic crowd, they were able to find the support they needed to regain their confidence. They powered past Manteno to take a two-point lead by the end of the third quarter and finished strong for a 56-47 victory.

“We’ve been up and down,” Meier noted. “It’s really been a rollercoaster — we’ve had guys hurt, guys sick and we’ve been trying to get our rhythm going.

“I think we’re starting to get it.”

Manteno coach Zach Myers knew his team was facing off against a strong zone-minded defense in the Comets and knew how vital it would be to not just take advantage of open shots

“I had a feeling [Central] coach Brad Perzee was going to sit in that zone there, and I knew we’d have to shoot the ball more,” Myers said. “In the first half, we kind of came out and shot, and we made some shots, but I felt like we kind of got complacent in shooting and stopped attacking a little bit.”

In the fourth quarter, Manteno fought back, starting off strong with six points within the first two minutes to regain their lead after the quarter began with a 37-35 Central lead.

The Panthers’ hopes for victory were dashed, however, when Central’s offense picked up speed. The Comets made a run for eight uninterrupted points before Manteno could find its footing. Central went on to outscore Manteno 32-18 in the second half.

“The first half, we were hitting a lot of shots, but we didn’t play very good defense,” Luhrsen said. “I thought in the second half that we came out and really stepped up the defense, which allowed us to win.”

Shoven credited the support from the crowd in The Crater that helped them find that extra energy on the defensive end down the stretch.

“We just fed off of the crowd’s energy,” Shoven added. “We took the lead late in the third quarter, and the crowd was the loudest I’ve ever heard them.

“It was awesome.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Shoven had 19 points to lead the Comets to victory. He was aided by Lurhsen’s 17 and Meier’s nine.

Porter Chandler and Ray Lee each added 11 points to Manteno’s final score. Trey Malone chipped in six points and Matt Regan had five points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Panthers visit Coal City at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Comets are back in action next Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Wilmington.