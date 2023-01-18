ROUNDUP: Wilmington boys edge Manteno in OT; Kankakee girls double up Thornridge

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilmington 59, Manteno 56, OT

Wilmington’s overtime victory over Manteno helped the Wildcats improve to 10-5 and 5-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Reid Juster recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Wildcats. Ryder Meents poured in 15 points and three rebounds. Cade McCubbin contributed seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

Matt Regan scored a game-high 22 points to help pace the Panthers. Aidan Dotson scored eight points and Ray Lee had six points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 54, Stagg 51

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved its record to 11-8 and 2-0 in he SouthWest Suburban Conference Red division. Brayden Long led the Boilermakers with a team-high 19 points. Nick Allen recorded 13 points and Brandon Harris had 10 points.

Iroquois West 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 50

Iroquois West improved to 15-3 with a nonconference win over G-SW. Sam McMillan led the Raiders with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Cannon Leonard added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Read contributed 12 points, which was six more points than teammate Kyler Meents.

Cale Halpin helped pace the Panthers with 21 points, followed by teammates Bennett Grant (16 points) and Gabe McHugh (seven points).

Reed-Custer 36, Herscher 31

Jake McPherson totaled 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal to help lead the Comets. Jace Christian added eight points and four steals. Lucas Foote had seven points, two assists and two steals.

Brock Wenzelman helped pace the Tigers with 15 points. Blake Ritsema scored six points and Caden Fowler chipped in four points.

Coal City 46, Peotone 39

Carter Garrelts and Carson Shepard scored 16 points each to collectively lead the Coalers. Cason Headley added 12 points and Jim Feeney had two points.

Peotone dropped to 10-9 and 4-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a loss to Coal City. Wil Graffeo helped pace the Blue Devils with a team-high 11 points. Lucas Gesswein and Brandon Weiss had nine points apiece. Colin Emsweller chipped in eight points.

Milford 47, La Sallete 34

Milford improved to 14-7 overall this season. R.J. Mann led the Bearcats with 11 points, followed by teammates Gavin Schunke (10 points), Sawyer Laffoon (nine points) and Adin Portwood (nine points).

Grant Park 89, Southland College Prep 82, OT

Grant Park improved to 12-7 overall with an overtime win over Southland College Prep at home. Blake Brown totaled 29 points, including 26 points in the second half to help lead the Dragons. John Kveck added 25 points, including a 15-for-19 performance from the free-throw line. Rylan Heldt had 18 points, which was 10 more points than teammates Brock Brown and Ty Hudson.

Momence 60, Donovan 53

Momence improved to 13-5 overall with a win over Donovan. James Stevenson Jr. recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds to help lead Momence. Erick Castillo finished with 17 points and Kud’de Bertram had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Griffen Walters tallied a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help pace the Wildcats. Jesse Shell added 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. Brendan Hennieke chipped in six points and 10 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 40, Thornridge 20

Taleah Turner led the Kays with a team-high 15 points. Kanai Jackson scored nine points and Nikkel Johnson had eight points.

Herscher 57, Pontiac 39

Macey More led the Tigers with 26 points, including a 4-for-7 performance from the free-throw line. Ella Gessner added 13 points and Emma Powers had 11 points.

Cissna Park 64, Schlarman 5

Addison Lucht tallied 22 points and seven steals to help lead the Timberwolves. Lauryn Hamrick poured in 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist. Brooklyn Stadeli had six points, six rebounds and three steals.

Donovan-St. Anne 48, Illinois Lutheran 15

Donovan-St. Anne improved to 9-10 on the season with a double-digit win over Illinois Lutheran. Paiton Lareau poured in 29 points, seven rebounds and six steals to help lead the Wildcats. Tiffany DeYoung tallied seven points, six assists and four steals.