BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Anne storms past Watseka for 10th-straight win

ST. ANNE — Rick Schoon’s full-court press is one of the most lethal forms of defense in the area’s boys basketball landscape, a look the St. Anne coach usually likes to add to the mix to change up the already-established tempo in a game.

But when the Cardinals took to their home floor of Jack Sikma Court Tuesday, Schoon noted his team needed a spark, which he found with that full-court press that helped St. Anne score 21 of the game’s first 22 points and force 30 turnovers on its way to a 72-33 victory.

The win was the Cardinals’ 10th in a row as they improved to 12-11. The Warriors fell to 6-13.

“I really didn’t like our energy from the time I saw the kids after school, walk-throughs and during pregame, so I wanted to make sure we came out with some energy,” Schoon said. “We normally don’t start our press that early, but we wanted to get the kids going early and they responded.”

The Cardinals scored the game’s first eight points as they built their 21-1 lead to open the game. After a quick 7-0 Warriors spurt, sophomore Jordan Davis hit a ridiculous jumper at the first-quarter buzzer to give him 19 of his game-high 30 points in the opening frame.

The second-year starting guard has continued his rapid ascension this year, falling into place as one of the most talented two-way guards in the area. For Schoon, it’s no coincidence that Davis has made his largest leaps at the same time the Cardinals as a team have done the same.

“It started around Christmas time — he’s become more of a floor general,” Schoon said. “He really dictates what we’re doing offensively and is doing a great job of seeing the court, seeing his open teammates.

“I think seeing them get going helps him as well.”

Going from a freshman on an experienced team a year ago to being one of the most experienced players on an uber-young team as a sophomore, Davis has quickly had to adjust and continue his rapid progression to help get the Cardinals into form.

“It came from last year, playing with mostly all seniors and juniors and having to adjust quickly,” Davis said. “This year it’s just been easier for me.”

One of the players Davis learned from last year, senior guard Fred Burton, was equally as impressive Tuesday, pouring in 27 points for the Cardinals. While he and Davis led St. Anne to a sizzling scoring night, it was the defensive end where he felt the team won the game.

“Defense is the main priority of this team; if we’re not giving effort, hustling, then we’re going to have an off night,” Burton said. “But nights like this, setting the tone early, is a really big piece for this team.”

That defensive effort stymied a Watseka team that’s also undergoing a youth movement, with forward Dane Martin serving as the lone senior in the program. Warriors coach Chad Cluver knows that there will be growing pains such as Tuesday night, but also knows there was some positivity that came when he saw his Warriors handle St. Anne’s intense defense much better after the initial 21-1 run.

“Our biggest thing, and we keep learning, is that you have to attack pressure by being aggressive, and at the beginning of the game we were passive,” Cluver said. “We know we’re going to see this every night and we don’t have that many ball-handlers, so we’ve got to keep working on our fundamentals and on our ball-handling.

“In the second quarter we did that and we even attacked in the half-court much better.”

As the season transitions from winter break into the stretch run of the season, with roughly one month left until IHSA regional play begins, both coaches are getting an idea of the team they’ll be bringing into postseason play. For Schoon, he sees his team moving from the second stage of progression to the third, which flows along perfectly with the point in the season the Cardinals are at.

“We talked this week about stages of the season,” Schoon said. “The first stage was just learning how to play as a young group; they needed to learn how to play with the speed and physicality of the varsity game.

“The second stage was they needed to learn how to win, which they started to figure out around Christmas time, and the third stage is learning how to finish games off and not let teams back in it,” he added. “We’re in between that second and third stage and hopefully we can continue it.”

Cluver also took note of how well St. Anne is playing at the moment and knows that his Warriors club needs to be exposed to high-quality hoops to continue their own progression.

“They’re playing the way you should be playing right now — they take it at you and want to finish games,” Cluver said. “We’re still learning how to compete and attack, and that’s what we have to keep getting better at.

“And we need a game like this to understand how to handle that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Davis’ 30 points were complimented by five steals and three assists. Burton’s 27 points came with a side of four assists and three steals. Brandon Schoth was the leading rebounder for St. Anne with five boards and he also had three points.

Martin led Watseka with 10 points. Tucker Milk added eight points and Quinn Starkey had seven points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cardinals return to River Valley Conference action with a trip to Grant Park at 7 p.m. Friday. St. Anne has won the last two meetings by buzzer-beaters, including a 62-60 win at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

The Warriors host Herscher in nonconference action at 7 p.m. Saturday.