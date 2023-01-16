WRESTLING: BBCHS hammers its way to second-straight Comet Classic Tournament title

BRAIDWOOD — With the postseason less than a month away Reed-Custer’s wrestling team held its annual Comet Classic Tournament featuring 23 teams (eight area teams) on Friday and Saturday. And despite some new teams in the mix, it was an area staple who found themselves atop of the final leaderboard for the second-straight year.

Coming off a 52-27 loss to Andrew on Thursday, Bradley-Bourbonnais went on to claim a bounceback victory by besting the entire field to the tune of a first-place team score of 219 team points, which helped it claim the Comet Classic Tournament championship for the second year in a row.

In order to hold off second-place finisher Seneca (170 team points) and repeat as tournament champions, the Boilermakers knew they were going to need a plethora of grapplers to find themselves on the podium once again. And much like last year, Bradley-Bourbonnais did so with ease, as it totaled eight of its wrestlers finishing within the top-six of their respective weight classes, including three individual champions.

“It was great to be able to go back-to-back,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Spiwak said. “For the most part, my guys controlled everything they could control…for them to do that throughout the entire tournament, it was awesome to see.”

AJ Mancilla (4-0 at 195 pounds) and reigning IHSA State qualifiers Ty Starr (4-0 at 152) and Ethan Spacht (3-0 at 113) each displayed their dominance on the mat by going undefeated throughout the tournament.

Leading the way for the Boilermakers was none other than Mancilla who capped off his second individual Comet Classic Tournament title despite moving up a weight class for the betterment of the team. The traditional 182-pounder moved up to 195 and clinched his second 2023 Comet Classic Tournament title by earning a 4-3 triple overtime victory against Charles Walker of Joliet Central in his title match to help him improve to 32-2 on the season.

“It was a no-brainer to move up to 195 because as a team, we really wanted to win this tournament like we did last year,” Mancilla said. “...I wrestled 195 like I do at 182 by just going out there and doing my thing.

Much like Mancilla, Spacht (28-2) powered through all three of his opponents via pinfall for the second-straight year to help join Mancilla as the two Boilermakers who repeated as individual champions.

“He pinned everybody at this tournament this year and everybody at this tournament last season as well,” Spiwak said. “He’s so impressive that I forget to talk about him a lot because we just know he’s going to beat everyone.”

In addition to Mancilla and Spacht, Starr added the Boilermakers final individual championship by picking up three pinfall victories and one win by decision to help claim his first-ever individual Comet Classic Tournament title.

“Starr was smiling for a second on the podium, and he’s almost always unsatisfied with his performances, so it was cool to see someone who’s always hypocritical of himself feeling proud of himself… he pretty much was perfect throughout this entire tournament.”

Rounding out the top finishes for Bradley-Bourbonnais were none other than Levi Greenleee (138, 3rd), Tate McCord (106, 3rd), Cameron Borneman (120, 5th), Cayden Ghere (182, 5th), Max Fischer (126, 6th) and Anthony Smiley (285, 6th).

<strong>Host Comets take fourth</strong>

Much like the tournament was for most teams, Reed-Custer just wanted to use its tournament as an opportunity for more preparation leading up to the postseason, which begins at the beginning of February. Following many hard fought efforts throughout the entire tournament, the Comets wound up concluding the two-day tournament in fourth-place with 133.5 team points thanks to a total of five of their wrestlers who went on to claim podium finishes.

Rex Pfeifer finished as the lone Comet to sit atop of the standings after he conquered the 170-pound weight division title by barreling through the competition with three pinfall victories and a 5-2 decision win over Collin Wright of Seneca in the semifinal round.

“Rex really stepped up with his performance this weekend,” Reed-Custer head coach Yale Davis said. “The kid works hard in the room and it’s starting to translate to the mat.”

Along with Pfeifer, the Comets got additional podium performances from Kody Marschner (220, 2nd), Gunnar Berg (285, 3rd), Jeremy Eggleston (138, 4th) and Dominic Alaimo (182, 4th).

“It’s always exciting to see our kids finish on the podium at the Comet Classic,” Davis said. “...The wrestlebacks are always hard to do to get back into those placing matches and so it’s a pretty special thing to do.”

<strong>Kays show promise</strong>

In just its fifth year since the reinstallation of its wrestling program, Kankakee has quietly had its most stellar season on the mats since returning after a 12-year hiatus. Sitting at 6-4 overall, including a 4-1 record in the Southland Athletic Conference the Kays have shown they are more than capable of producing stellar performances on the mat on a consistent basis.

This was once again evident following Kankakee’s ability to produce two grapplers — Micheal Bannerman-Blankston (195) and Caleb Dickens (145) — who went on to earn top-six finishes in their respective weight classes after the Kays finished the tournament in 19th-place with 46 team points.

“Caleb had a tough tournament last year in the Comet Classic, but he wrestled really well and we were so pleased with him…he’s being patient and taking what people give him, not making any mistakes,” Kankakee head coach Brad Burns said. “Michael has blossomed so much…overall he’s doing great as well.”

Dickens led the Kays throughout the tournament by going on to finish the two-day event with a 4-2 record, including a 2-1 decision win over Michell Horn of Petersburg Porta, who beat Dickens earlier in the quarterfinals in the winner bracket, to help earn fifth-place.

As for Bannerman-Blankston, he opened the tournament with a 2-0 record before running into Mancilla in the semifinals, which left him to battle his way in wrestlebacks and settle for sixth-place following a loss to Hunter Hays of Wilmington in the fifth-place match.

1. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 219

2. Seneca, 170

3. Central, 145.5

4. Reed-Custer, 143.5

5. Peterburg Porta, 141

6. Joliet Central, 136

7. Hoopeston, 131.5

8. El Paso Gridley, 130

9. Sandwich, 128

10. Bremen, 112

11. Plano, 111.5

12. Ottawa, 100

13. Olympia, 94

14. Vernon Hills, 87

15. Wilmington, 80.5

16. Tinley Park, 71

17. Herscher, 63

18. Winnebago, 60.5

19. Kankakee, 46

20. Chicago Hope, 31

21. St. Viator, 28

22. Dwight, 27.5

23. Manteno, 23