ROUNDUP: Peotone boys power past Westmont; Watseka girls improve to 16-2

(Saturday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Peotone 47, Westmont 37

Peotone improved to 10-8 overall with a 10-point win over Westmont. Miles Heflin recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Lucas Gesswein had 12 points and five rebounds.

Dwight 49, Herscher 33

Wyatt Thompson dropped a game-high 24 points to help lead the Trojans. Conner Telford contributed 11 points and Luke Gallett and Dawson Carr each had four points apiece.

Caden Fowler helped pace the Tigers with a team-high nine points. Brock Wenzelman scored six points.

Central 59, South Newton 33

Aidan Podowicz totaled 19 points, including 17 in the first half to help lead the Comets. Matthew Luhrsen finished with 11 points. Caleb Meister and Owen Rasmussen had five points each.

Grant Park 54, Watseka 38

John Kveck totaled 20 points to help lead the Dragons. Blake Brown scored 16 points and Brock Brown had 13 points.

Watseka fell to 6-12 overall with a loss to Grant Park. Evan LaBelle helped pace the Warriors with 10 points, followed by teammates Tucker Milk (nine points) and Hagen Hoy (six points).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 56, South Newton 20

Watseka improved to 16-2 overall with a victory over South Newton. Ava Swartz and Jasmine Essington each scored 10 points to help lead the Warriors. Becca Benoit had seven points and seven rebounds. Megan Martin chipped in eight points.

Coal City Martin Luther King Shootout

Marian Catholic 48, Coal City 29

Paige Walker helped pace the Coalers with nine points and one steal. Makayla Henline added eight points, five rebounds and one steal. Abby Gagliardo had five points.

Coal City 52, Pontiac 42

Mia Ferrias recorded 13 points and two steals to help lead the Coalers. Makayla Henline added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Abby Gagliardo chipped in nine points and five rebounds.

WRESTLING

Coal City 42, Dakota 31; Coal City 52, Princeton 25

Coal City improved to 37-2 on the season. The Coalers were led by five grapplers who went 2-0 on the evening. Brody Widlowski (113 pounds) Jack Poyner (160), Joey Breneman (170), Braiden Young (195) and Drake Dearth (220) each went undefeated (2-0) to collectively lead the Coalers.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Illinois State 7, Olivet Nazarene 3

No individual stats were available for ONU.

(Friday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lockport 38

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 10-8 with a pivotal win over Lockport. Brandon Harris totaled 11 points to help lead the Boilermakers. Gavin Kohl and Nick Allen had 10 points apiece.

Central 50, Grant Park 42

Aidan Podowicz led the Comets with a team-high 18 points. Luke Shoven added 13 points and Caleb Meister chipped in six points.

Blake Brown scored 15 points to help pace the Dragons. John Kveck had 10 points.

Wilmington 47, Peotone 42

Joey Cortese recorded 14 points and five rebounds to help lead the Wildcats. Ryder Meents tallied 10 points and two rebounds. Kyle Farrell scored eight points.

Miles Heflin poured in 21 points and nine rebounds to help pace the Blue Devils.

Milford 70, South Newton 42

Milford improved to 10-7 with a double-digit win over South Newton. Adin Portwood dropped a game-high 33 points to help lead the Bearcats. Sawyer Laffoon finished with 12 points, which was one more point than teammate Gavin Schunke.

Dwight 51, Woodland 40

Wyatt Thompson scored 28 points to help lead the Trojans. Dawson Carr contributed 12 points and Conner Telford had four points.

Manteno 59, Herscher 38

Aidan Dotson tallied 12 points to help lead the Panthers. Porter Chandler added 10 points, including one 3-pointer. Trey Malone, Jeremiah Renchen and Ray Lee had six points apiece.

Brock Wenzelman helped pace the Tigers with a team-high 18 points. Blake Ritsema scored eight points and Alec Draper had seven points.

Trinity 51, Parkview Christian 42

Trinity improved to 11-3 overall this season with a win over Parkview Christian. Luke Green scored 12 points to help lead the Eagles. Carter Stoltz recorded 11 points, followed by Ethan Turner (10 points), and Jesse Jakresky (nine points).

Gardner-South Wilmington 74, Tri-Point 25

Cale Halpin poured in 17 points, six rebounds and four assists to help lead the Panthers. Bennett Grant and Ryan Cacello each had 14 points. Gabe McHugh and Dane Halpin chipped in eight points apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

St. Anne 65, Donovan 62

Fred Burton led the Cardinals with a team-high 22 points. Jordan Davis added 19 points and Brandon Schoth finished with 16 points.

Jesse Shell helped pace the Wildcats with 19 points, two rebounds and three steals. Griffen Walters recorded a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Brendan Hennieke had 16 points, six rebounds and one block.