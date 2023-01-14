Manteno native lives out supercross dream

Most kids who enter the sport of supercross — indoor dirt bike racing — never get the chance to feel what it’s like to be a true professional by being able to compete in a professionally sponsored pro event that features a sold out crowd full of tens of thousands of fans.

At the age of eight years old, Manteno native Tanner West has already managed to accomplish that feat while only being an amateur racer for the past four years.

Given his first-ever dirt bike at the age of three before starting his racing career at the age of four thanks to his father, Ben West, the junior racer has spent the last four years traveling all across the country to compete in various dirt biking competitions.

As thrilling as it has been competing in various races over his career, none were more memorable than the experience Tanner had when he earned a podium finish during in the First Round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, which was held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., last Saturday, racing as a part of the KMT Junior Racing Program.

“It was hard doing more stuff because it was a bigger track than what I’m used to racing on,” Tanner West said. “But it was still a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which made it more fun than any other race I’ve done before.”

After a highly selective application process, Tanner was fortunate enough to be named one of the 150 selections for the 2023 KTM Junior Racing Program, which allows children to live out a day as a supercross superstar at 10 of the 16 various rounds leading up to the 2023 Supercross Championship Finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 13.

The truly one-of-a-kind experience featured getting free gear, talking and working with professionals and signing their own autographs, all while getting the chance to practice and compete on the same course as the professional supercross racers in front of a sold out crowd of 45,000 fans in Angels Stadium of Anaheim.

“My favorite part of the day was being able to meet and speak with the professional supercross racers,” Tanner said. “It was cool to get their autographs.”

Following a jam-packed morning of walkthroughs, preparation and two practice rounds earlier throughout the day, Tanner executed a near flawless race that helped him claim second place out of 15 junior racers. His silver medal finish was just 14.953 seconds off first-place finisher Jett Rau of Big Sky, Mont.

The ability to not only live out his dream racing in front of a sold out crowd, but also do well enough to finish on the podium made things that much more memorable for the youthful racer.

“It was exciting to be able to finish in the top three and make the podium because it’s something I never got to experience before,” Tanner said.