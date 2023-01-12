WRESTLING: Boilers pick up pins, but fall in team dual to Andrew

BRADLEY — Between scheduling some of the most grueling nonconference duals and tournaments in the state and competing in one of the most competitive conferences in the Midwest, the SouthWest Suburban Conference, Bradley-Bourbonnais wrestling coach Micky Spiwak knows that by the time the postseason rolls around, his grapplers will be some of the most prepared in the state.

That long-term perspective is what helped Spiwak and his team keep their heads up following Thursday’s 52-27 loss to Andrew in SouthWest Suburban Conference dual action at Bradley-Bourbonnais Thursday.

“A lot of coaches across the country will say their goal is to not have any kids enter the postseason undefeated ... if you out and pin your kid in 10 seconds, you’re not getting any better,” Spiwak said. “Days like today and having a schedule like our schedule, it hurts today, but we’ve had at least one state qualifier four years in a row and are looking for five.

“I say the names of the schools in our conferences to my coaching friends that aren’t in Illinois and they know who we’re talking about … so in getting ready for regionals, sectionals and state, we’re battle-tested.”

One of those state qualifiers from last year, Ty Starr (152 pounds), was one of five Boilers to earn wins on the day, joining Levi Greenlee (138), Logan C. Smith (145), Tyler Corona (160) and AJ Mancilla (182) as the Boilers’ winners, with Starr, Greenlee, Corona and Mancilla all pinning their opponents.

Starr made quick work of Angelo Jura, pinning him with 56 seconds left in the first period.

“This year Ty has been so laser-focused and it’s been really cool to see someone to treat their senior year the right way,” Spiwak said. “You can tell every second of every practice that he wants to win state.

“He sets the bar so high for himself you kind of feel bad for his parents, because it has to be hard as a parent watching your kid be so hard on yourself,” Spiwak added. “I love that but it destroys my soul as well, watching him beat himself up, but that’s what’s made him successful.”

Like Starr, Spiwak got exactly what he expected out of his other top active wrestlers in Greenlee and Mancilla, who knew they needed to earn a full six points to give a shorthanded Boilers team a chance to top the Thunderbolts, as the hosts were missing a few lower-weight class wrestlers, such as reigning fifth-place IHSA Class 3A 106-pounder Ethan Spacht.

“AJ is just obviously AJ,” Spiwak said of Mancilla, who also had a first-period pin. “If we won this dual we could have had a chance to go undefeated for all of 2023 and it was cool to see our leaders recognize that.

“Ty knew he needed a pin, he got it, Levi knew he needed a pin and got it, AJ knew he needed a pin and knew what we needed and he did it.”

Spiwak has high hopes for wrestlers like Mancilla and Greenlee to earn state trips this year as well, with their efforts Thursday showing why. And while wrestlers like Starr and Spacht have been lifelong wrestlers, Greenlee didn’t begin wrestling until middle school, quickly improving upon a rough first year.

“Levi’s a good example of if you’re coachable and want to be good, you can do it, because he was 2-35 in seventh grade, his first year of wrestling,” Spiwak said. “... He’s done everything we’ve asked for 250 weeks in a row, and now he’s an absolute hammer and one of the guys we can count on.”

Corona, a relatively new wrestler himself with just three years of experience on the mats, has been a bit of a revelation for the Boilers this year as one of the hardest workers Spiwak has ever coached.

“Tyler Corona did a great job for us today and stepped up big by getting a pin for us,” Spiwak said. “It’s tough to be thrown into that situation as a third-year wrestler who wasn’t able to get the experience in the spring he would have liked.

“He worked 40 hours a week while going to school and getting good grades so he could wrestle in the winter,” he added. “He’s very good at taking criticism and wanting to know what he can do to get better.”

The Boilers dropped their first meet of the calendar year on Thursday, beginning the semester with a fire lit under them after a successful run at the Mid-States Classic in Whitewater, Wisc., over winter break, where they finished eighth out of 41 teams and had six wrestlers finish on the podium.

As they quickly turn the page to this weekend’s Comet Classic in Reed-Custer, where they’ll look to defend the team title they won by half a point over the host Comets last year, Spiwak was already seeing the biggest reason he’s confident his Boilers can quickly get back on the winning side this weekend.

“It’s weird in an individual sport, because a third of our team couldn’t have really done any better, and they’re mad right now because their teammates didn’t show up, and I love that about our team,” Spiwak said. “I’d rather win, that’s a lot more fun, but if not, I love to have a group that’s going to hold each other accountable and ask how we’re going to bounce back.

“I’m big on resilience, and we’re going to see how they do with a big test the next two days to see how we respond.”