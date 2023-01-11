ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys top Crete-Monee; BBCHS boys and girls both win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 62, Crete-Monee 52

Kankakee led the entire way before winning by double-digits to help improve to 13-4 on the season. Larenz Walters scored 20 points to help lead the Kays.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Lincoln-Way Central 46

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 9-8 overall. Brayden Long led the Boilermakers with 17 points. Anthony Kemp recorded 16 points and Nick Allen had 12 points. Ben Maki and Tyran Bender scored eight points apiece.

Beecher 73, Illinois Lutheran 36

Beecher improved its record to 18-1 on the season. Adyn McGinley totaled 15 points to help lead the Bobcats. Zack Johnson finished with 14 points, which was one more point than teammate Ethan Rydberg. Rio Llamas had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Milford 73, Oakwood 55

Milford improved to 12-7 on the season with a double-digit win over Oakwood. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 31 points to help surpass over 1,000 career points and lead the Bearcats. Gavin Schunke added 18 points and Sawyer Laffoon had 15 points.

Momence 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 54

James Stevenson Jr. led Momence with 29 points, 15 rebounds, nine steals and five assists. Erick Castillo scored 13 points and Brandon Lynch chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cale Halpin helped paced the Panthers with 27 pints and four rebounds. Gabe McHugh added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bennett Grant had eight points and six rebounds.

Trinity 71, HSRC Christian 68, 2OT

Trinity improved to 10-3 with a double overtime win over HSRC Christian. Jesse Jakresky scored a team-high 27 points to help lead the Eagles. Carter Stoltz had 19 points.

Iroquois West 45, Westville 35

Iroquois West improved to 13-3 and 5-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a win over Westville. Tyler Read led the Raiders with 10 points, followed by teammates Cannon Leonard (nine points) and Sam McMillan (eight points).

Grant Park 64, Tri-Point 27

Grant Park jumped out to a 49-9 halftime lead before never looking back against the Chargers. Blake Brown scored all of his 19 points in the first half to help lead the Dragons. Brock Brown added 15 points and Ty Hudson had nine points. Jasper Candler chipped in five points.

No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

Donovan 46, Central 45

Jesse Shell scored 11 points, five rebounds and two assists to help lead the Wildcats. Ty Miller had eight points, three rebounds and five assists. Jacob Onnen tallied nine points and six rebounds.

Jayce Meier and Amarion Paxton scored 13 points apiece to collectively pace the Comets. Matthew Luhrsen and Luke Shoven each contributed eight points.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Watseka 35

Tucker Milk scored a team-high 12 points to help pace the Warriors. Hagen Hoy added nine points and Myles Lynch had six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Stagg 29

Ellie Haggard recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow scored 15 points and Emmerson Longtin had five points.

Manteno 44, Grace Christian 41

Manteno improved to 11-7 with a win over the Crusaders. Katherine Gaffney led the Panthers with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Grace Sundeen added 12 points, five rounds and four assists. Kylie Saathoff had seven rebounds.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Lexington 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 33

Addi Fair helped pace the Panthers with 16 points. Grace Olsen contributed eight points and Hannah Balcom chipped in seven points.