ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls dominate Oak Forest; Peotone girls stay unbeaten

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Oak Forest 16

Ellie Haggard totaled a team-high 15 points to help lead the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow finished with 12 points and Skylar Grabow had 10 points. Mallory Ninis chipped in six points.

Peotone 55, Coal City 32

Peotone remained undefeated (16-0) with a double-digit victory over Coal City. Jenna Hunter led the Blue Devils with a team-high 19 points. Madi Schroeder added 18 points and Addie Graffeo had eight points. Mady Kibelkis contributed seven points.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Manteno 50, Wilmington 47

Manteno improved to 10-7 and 4-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a victory over the Wildcats. Katherine Gaffney recorded 14 points, six rebounds and three steals to help lead the Panthers. Kylie Saathoff added nine points and five rebounds. Sara Schmidt had eight points and Sydney Sosnowski chipped in five points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Kaitlyn O’Donnell helped pace the Wildcats with 16 points. Breanna Horton finished with 15 points and Clara Smith had seven points.

Grant Park 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

Grant Park improved to 11-6 and 7-2 in the River Valley Conference with the victory over the Panthers. Camryn-Nowak Brown scored 20 points to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen contributed 16 points and nine rebounds. Delaney Panozzo chipped in a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

G-SW dropped to 8-11 with a loss to Grant Park. Addi Fair helped pace the Panthers with 23 points. Hannah Balcom had eight points.

Beecher 42, Momence 21

Evelyn Jablonski led the Bobcats with 15 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Ava Pattenaude added seven points, three rebounds and six steals. Trinity Bonham and Sydney Bonham had four points apiece.

Sydnee VanSwol totaled seven points and three steals to help pace Momence. Haylie Smart recorded four points and seven rebounds. Vaneza Ortiz had four points and five steals.

Iroquois West 49, Westville 32

Iroquois West improved to 5-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Ilyana Nambo led the Raiders with a team-high 17 points. Shea Small had 16 points.

Herscher 42, Reed-Custer 28

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to help pace the Comets. Laci Newbrough added four rebounds and two steals. Caelan Cole had two points, five rebounds and three steals.

Watseka 44, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39

Watseka improved to 14-2 and 5-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with the win. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Swartz scored 14 points, which was three more points than teammate Becca Benoit.

Salt Fork 50, Cissna Park 25

Regan King helped pace the Timberwolves with five points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists. Brooklyn Stadeli added five points, eight rebounds and one steal.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dwight 60, Peotone 56

Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans with a game-high 25 points. Dawson Carr contributed 12 points, which was one more point than teammate Conner Telford. Jack Duffy had seven points.

Lucas Gesswein helped pace the Blue Devils with 19 points and eight rebounds. Miles Heflin poured in 18 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Weiss scored 17 points.

Central 46, Illinois Lutheran 26

Amarion Paxton led the Comets with a team-high 15 points. Matthew Luhrsen scored 11 points and Luke Shoven had seven points.