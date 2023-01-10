GIRLS BASKETBALL: IW escapes Central with tight win in community-filled night

<em>Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in Thursday’s e-edition of the Daily Journal.</em>

CLIFTON — Central senior Emma Skeen has had quite the busy senior year, serving as an enlistee in the National Guard and as a starting guard for the Comets’ girls basketball team.

Skeen saw her worlds collide on Tuesday, when the Comets held military appreciation night as part of a community-heavy night that surrounded Tuesday’s home game against Iroquois West.

“It was pretty cool to have my team and everyone supporting me, just to actually experience people supporting me,” Skeen said. “... We’re a smaller town and we just have each other’s backs a lot.

“A lot of the older people have served in the military and it’s just a big thing because it’s such a small community.”

Following a pregame ceremony that honored area military, police and first responders, as well as a chili dinner fundraiser for the family of one of Central’s own, the two teams played a game that went right down to the final seconds, a contest the visiting Raiders won 39-35.

The win, their fourth in the last five games, improved the Raiders to 12-8 on the year while the Comets fell to 8-12.

“I’m always happy to get the win,” Iroquois West coach Kristie Arie said. “There was a lot of stuff going on, but I’m just happy to be with these girls.”

The Raiders built an early 10-8 lead after a first quarter in which senior guard Shea Small scored the team’s first nine points on her way to a game-high 25 points on the night.

Small, who is anything but at 5-foot-10, said she noticed early on a way in which the Comets’ aggressive defensive approach, which did force a dozen Iroquois West turnovers, could come back to bite them.

“They were good pressuring the ball,” Small said of the Comets. “But once you got a step on them they didn’t really have the help defense they needed.”

Small and the Raiders may have gotten a step, one that gave them a 16-13 halftime lead, but the Comets gained that step and then some in the second half. They tied the game at 22 midway through the third when Gracie Schroeder’s third-chance putback fell through and took a 24-23 lead — their first since 4-3 in the first — on a Kaitlyn Balthazar layup one possession later, holding on to a 31-27 lead entering the fourth despite being undersized at every position on the floor, a common theme for the small-but-mighty Comets.

“I was very proud of them,” Comets coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton said. “We hadn’t played a game since Dec. 27, so we tried to work this past week on staying sharp and not letting the rust get to us.

“We’re outsized every single game we play and we know that — it’s not an excuse, it’s something that we as a team and coaches are starting to thrive off of a bit.”

But the Raiders used their own aggressive defense in the fourth quarter, holding the Comets to four points while forcing four turnovers. Jessye Rodriguez was responsible for two of those turnovers with a pair of fourth-quarter steals that helped Iroquois West earn the win after Ilyana Nambo’s free-throw put them ahead 36-35 with 30 seconds left and Ella Rhodes’ successful and-one sealed the deal.

“Jessye was the spark, for sure,” Arie said. “She’s a fearless kid that just comes in and plays gutsy basketball.

“That was the spark and energy we needed, and that’s what turned things around for us.”

Small finished the night with her game-high 25 points on an unbelievably efficient 10-for-15 night from the field and perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. She also hauled in five offensive rebounds and blocked five shots.

“Shea’s just a kid we obviously need on the floor through the whole game,” Arie said. “The last three, four games, offensively between her and Nambo, they’ve been our workhorses.

“That’s when we’re gonna be successful, when they’re in the mix, so I can’t really ask much more than what she’s doing.”

Tuesday’s back-and-forth battle was the cherry on top of a community-centric night at Central. In addition to honoring military, police and first responders, Tuesday’s chili dinner, which had already been planned as part of the military appreciation night, became a fundraiser for one of the players’ peers.

Sophomore Tyler Shoven, who had heart surgery in September, has been back in the hospital since Christmas. For Swigert-Fenton, the idea to make the chili dinner a fundraiser for a family that’s very invested in the Clifton community was an obvious one. It’s the second-straight season Swigert-Fenton and the program have done such a thing, as they held a Cancer Awareness Night last season that helped raise money for Schroeder’s family after her mother, Julie Demierre, was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time last school year.

“We knew we were doing this night and obviously we couldn’t foresee the obstacles Tyler has had to face, but as the days unfolded and things went the way that they did it just seemed like a no-brainer to do the chili supper for him,” Swigert-Fenton said. “To me, what says a lot about this community and the people here, was there was a boys [basketball] game on the road, there was a wrestling meet tonight, and there were a lot of people in our stands on a night both boys teams were on the road.

“It was a great night, there were so many people who came to the chili supper and they don’t think twice — they just take out their wallet, ask where the bucket is and it’s just cool,” she added. “It’s unfortunate we’re in so many situations where we need to come together, but what a great group.”

As someone who saw just how much the community comes together when she was recognized during military appreciation night, Skeen knows firsthand how truly connected the folks in her hometown are.

“Pretty much everyone knows each other,” Skeen said. “Everyone in the community picks each other up and has their back.

“And people who win [raffles] at fundraisers, most of the time, they give the money back. Everyone cares about each other.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Small finished the night with 25 points, five rebounds, an assist, five blocks and two steals. Nambo added five points, six rebounds and an assist. Rhodes also had five points to go along with two rebounds and an assist.

Schroeder led the Comets with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Alana Gray had seven points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Skeen had five points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Balthazar also had five points and added four boards and an assist.