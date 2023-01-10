BOYS BASKETBALL: Momence tops Reed-Custer in double overtime thriller

MOMENCE — Entering Monday’s nonconference home game against Reed-Custer, Momence’s boys basketball team knew it was going to be a difficult task to end a 2-3 stretch against a red-hot Comets team that entered play with the area’s second-best winning percentage in the area (.867%).

But senior guard James Stevenson Jr. and his teammates weren’t going to leave the floor Monday until that victory was achieved. It was the 6-foot-7 guard who hit an improbable 3-pointer to send the game to overtime and used an outstanding 24-point, 20-rebound effort to help the home team to a 68-64 double overtime victory Monday night.

“It’s a roller coaster; it’s nerve-wracking but at the same time you see what your team is made of,” Momence coach Kevin Ecker said. “We went down five in the first overtime and everyone was just focused on, ‘hey, this is what we need to do to be successful.’

“I’m really proud of the kids for being able to be focused at the task at hand.”

Momence improved to 11-4 on the year and Reed-Custer fell to 13-3.

Save for a 3-0 Momence lead to begin the game on a Kud’de Bertram 3-pointer, the Comets led for the entirety of the first half, thanks in large part to a 10-0 first quarter run after the Bertram triple.

Stevenson Jr. was largely contained for most of that half, recording just one field goal in the first 14 minutes of the game.

But the three-year starter found his groove to close out the half, sending home a pair of vivacious, breakaway dunks that ignited himself, his teammates and the Momence crowd and trimmed the team’s deficit to 23-20 at halftime.

“It got me going,” Stevenson Jr. said. “I just needed to see something go through the basket.”

That momentum carried through the intermission as a Terence Autman triple opened the third quarter to tie the game at 23, with Momence eventually taking its first lead since 3-0 when Bertram made it a 28-27 game with 3:26 left in the third.

That Bertram bucket was part of a 9-2 Momence run that saw the team take its largest lead of the game at 37-31 in the opening moments of the fourth.

“Defensively, we were able to get stops and run outs, and when you make a couple shots you get some energy and the downhill part begins,” Ecker said. “We’ve struggled recently with making shots, and once we made a couple I knew we can do it, it was just a matter of getting that confidence and seeing the kids be able to do that.”

As quickly as Momence began to find separation, the Comets closed that gap and then some. Jake McPherson hit three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the fourth to help the Comets regain the lead at 41-40 and beginning a pattern of six fourth-quarter lead changes.

“Things just exploded,” Comets coach Mark Porter said. “You had two teams that are swinging at each other and both teams did a really good job.”

The teams traded leads on alternating possessions until the Comets got a stop in between a Wes Shats layup and pair of Lucas Foote free-throws to give them a 50-47 lead with 30 seconds remaining.

That’s when Stevenson Jr. made one of the most memorable shots of his career.

With just one team foul, the Comets attempted to intentionally foul Momence every few seconds to burn clock since they were still a handful of fouls away from putting Momence in the bonus (seven). Stevenson Jr. took the ball up the floor between the top of the key and the right wing, and as he saw a Comets defender approaching to foul, heaved up a deep 3-pointer while he was fouled, sinking the basket to tie the game with 19 seconds left.

“I was just trying to get a shot up to get to the line, get three free-throws and send the game to overtime,” Stevenson Jr. said. “It’s an amazing feeling. I didn’t make the free-throw though.”

The missed free-throw allowed the Comets a chance to win it at the buzzer, but a McPherson misfired triple sent the game to the first overtime, where he hit a 3-pointer and took a steal for a layup to quickly give the Comets a 55-50 lead in overtime.

But once again, Momence found resolve when it needed it most. After an Erick Castillo triple trimmed the Momence deficit to 55-53, the teams alternated three 1-for-2 trips to the charity stripe, two of those to the Comets, to make it a 57-54 Comets lead. Brandon Lynch’s putback layup trimmed that deficit to 57-56, and after a Jace Christian free-throw, Stevenson Jr. once again tied the game with a bucket with 38 seconds left to send the game to another overtime.

A steal and breakaway dunk at the start of the second overtime from Stevenson Jr. gave Momence a lead it held on to the rest of the way, as the hosts opened the final frame on a 7-0 run to gain the separation necessary for a hard-earned victory.

Ecker has seen Stevenson Jr. have plenty of good games and magical moments since he transferred from Bishop McNamara after his freshman year, with Monday providing the latest — and perhaps most memorable — of those nights.

“In the first half his shot wasn’t falling, and instead of putting his head down he just kept fighting back,” Ecker said. “Those two dunks at the end of the first half definitely got him going … and that 3 he got fouled on at the end of regulation was just insane.

“What can you say? He’s just a special player.”

But Ecker and Stevenson Jr. both know that with players like Bertram, Lynch, Castillo and others all making key plays to keep the team afloat, Monday’s win was due to every player who saw the floor.

“It was definitely a team effort,” Stevenson Jr. said. “Everyone pitched in and did their job.”

A pair of Class 2A teams with deep postseason aspirations, Porter and his Comets know that Monday’s result was a measuring stick for where the team is now and where it needs to be.

“Momence is a really good team and did a great job, but we’ve got to do better,” Porter said. “We have to do a better job of coming into someone else’s house, especially against a quality team like Momence.

“We’re not hosting a regional this year, a sectional or anything, so if we want to talk about doing anything like that, we have to do a better job on the road.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Stevenson Jr.’s total stat line revealed 24 points (10 in overtime and double overtime), 20 rebounds, three assists and six steals. Lynch had 14 points and seven rebounds. Bertram had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.

McPherson had 21 points, 18 of them off six 3 pointers, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals. Shats recorded his 10th-straight double-double with 19 points, 19 rebounds, an assist and a steal. Christian had 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Momence will play Beecher at 7 p.m. Friday at Grant Park High School. The Bobcats are the home team but will be playing at Grant Park due to flooding at the Beecher gym.

Reed-Custer hosts Streator at 7 p.m. Thursday.