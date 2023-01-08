GIRLS BASKETBALL: McNamara prevails at home over Herscher

KANKAKEE — When Khadaizha Sanders returned to her alma mater, Bishop McNamara, as the head girls basketball coach prior to the start of the season, she knew the Fightin’ Irish had a lot of work to do to get back to the elite level the program was at when she helped lead it to a state championship in 2015.

The Irish may not be to that level yet, but they showed their head coach on Saturday that they’re making strides when they used a 9-2 run to open the second half to ultimately earn a 47-36 nonconference home rivalry win over Herscher.

The Irish improved to 9-11 on the year. Herscher, who entered Saturday on a six-game winning streak, fell to 15-4.

“If you came saw us over the summertime, you wouldn’t think we stood a chance,” Sanders said. “But we’ve just kept at it and our motto has been to get better every day. “Every game won’t be pretty, we’ll make mistakes and fall short sometimes, but tonight we showed the resilience, showed we can play team basketball, showed we can come together and that’s a breath of fresh air to get a local win and rivalry win.”

After the teams traded four ties in the first half, which ended with a 14-14 draw after each team made just one bucket in the second quarter, the home team found a rhythm, sparked by a strong effort out of their three-quarter court defensive trap, to go on a 9-2 run that gradually turned into a 17-5 run and 31-19 lead towards the end of the third.

“I told my girls I don’t care if the score is 4-2 at the end of the day, as long as we’re the ones with the four,” Sanders said. “We’re not the most athletic or most talented, but we can defend.

“Playing good defense is a choice and we really showed it tonight.”

As the Tigers made a concerted defensive effort to contain McNamara’s leading scorer, Trinity Davis, who was held to just a pair of free-throws in the first half before finding a rhythm in the second half, Sanders saw the rest of her team step up, particularly senior center Caley Strahan, who paced the Irish with a team-high 14 points.

Strahan, who has been a focal point of the team for several seasons now, credited the all-around team effort — five players scored at least five points — for Saturday’s signature win.

“Everyone has to do their part,” Strahan said. “If there’s just four of us out there playing it throws us off.

“... We’ve started working together more, this game especially,” she added. “We came together as a team.”

Davis was interlocked in battle with Herscher guard Macey Moore in a matchup of premium area talents. Moore got off to a hot start with seven of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter, but after fellow starting guards Elise Kukuck (injury) and Gwenyth Jackubowski (fouls) both made premature exits, the Tigers struggled to keep consistent support around their top dog.

“Not having Elise Kukuck out there takes a huge leadership role off the floor for us and she really settles us down,” Herscher coach Phil Peacock said. “Emma Powers did a great job coming in and playing hard, but between her coming out, Gwen being in foul trouble and being without our backup point guard [Katelyn Borschnack], we just couldn’t find that mix.”

Nonetheless, Peacock was still pleased with the stellar effort he got from Moore, who willed her team back into single digits in the fourth before the Irish were able to pull away for good.

“I was really impressed with Macey,” Peacock said. “She’s done a really good job this year in growing up and trying to take over games that are tight against good teams, putting her head down and saying ‘I’m gonna do this.’”

The win gave the Irish their first against another team from the Daily Journal coverage area since their season-opening 62-42 win against Tri-Point on Nov. 15 and the matchup with their longstanding rival is one of just three games they have all season against a team within a 30-minute drive of campus.

For Natalie Prairie, who, like several teammates, has plenty more opportunities for local matchups in sports like volleyball and softball, the rare chance to earn a local win was something the Irish had to take advantage of.

“It was pretty awesome,” Prairie said. “We’ve been preparing for this since our win Thursday, getting excited about it and talking about it.

“That’s what helped us do it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Strahan scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the second half and Davis scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half for McNamara. Prairie had eight points, all in the third quarter, with six of them coming off of turnovers. Leigha Brown had six points and Tessa DiPietra added five points.

After Moore’s game-high 17 points for Herscher, Ella Gessner also finished in double figures with 10 points. Jackubowski added four points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers are back in action at Reed-Custer at 6:45 p.m. Monday. McNamara will host Chicago Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.