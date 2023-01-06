ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls scorch Rich Township; Peotone girls still remain undefeated

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 67, Rich Township 25

Kankakee held a 39-19 halftime lead before never looking back against Rich Township. Morgan Baptist and Nikkel Johnson each had 17 points to collectively lead the Kays. Taleah Turner scored 14 points, and Kanai Jackson had nine points.

Peotone 50, Wilmington 36

Peotone remained undefeated (15-0) with a 14-point win against Wilmington. Madi Schroder led the Blue Devils with 17 points and seven rebounds. Marissa Velasco contributed 13 points and seven rebounds. Mady Kibelkis had seven points and six rebounds.

Lexi Liaromatis paced the Wildcats with 13 points and two rebounds. Breanna Horton had eight points and five rebounds. Clara Smith chipped in six points off two made 3-pointers.

Herscher 45, Manteno 28

Macey Moore led the Tigers with a team-high 20 points. Emma Powers and Haley King each added six points apiece.

Katherine Gaffney paced the Panthers with 11 points, one rebound and two steals. Grace Sundeen added six points, four rebounds and one steal. Macy Iwanus chipped in four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Lockport 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34

Sadie Grabow totaled 10 points to help pace the Boilermakers. Emmerson Longtin tallied nine points, which was five more points than teammates Mia Lawrence and Malory Ninis. Ellie Haggard had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Coal City 55, Lisle 45

Coal Cit improved to 13-4 overall this season. Makayla Henline led the Coalers with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mia Ferrias contributed 15 points, three rebounds and three steals. Makenzie Heline had two points to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Tri-Point 55, Beecher 52

Adriana Hummel led the Chargers with a team-high 20 points. Kyra Cathcart added 11 points, and Lainey Bertrand had nine points.

Kendall Kasput and Evelyn Jablonski each had 11 points to collectively pace the Bobcats. Sydney Bonham had nine points, which was one more point than teammate Ava Pattenaude.

Watseka 63, Schlarman 5

Watseka’s dominant win against Schlarman helped the Warriors improve to 12-2 overall. Becca Benoit led Watseka with 16 points and six rebounds. Kaylie Lange and Megan Martin had eight points apiece. Jasmine Essington chipped in nine points.

Grant Park 47, Donovan 13

Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen scored 10 points and Dylan Marcotte chipped in seven rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Iroquois West 38, Bismarck-Henning 29

Iroquois West improved to 4-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a win against Bismarck-Henning. Shea Small totaled 18 points to lead the Raiders. Ilyana Nambo had 16 points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Momence 31

G-SW improved to 8-10 with a double-digit victory against Momence. Addi Fair poured in a game-high 30 points to help lead the Panthers. Grace Olsen and Maddie Simms had seven points each.

Sydnee VanSwol helped pace Momence with 12 points, one rebound and two steals. Britta Lindgren added 11 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Reed-Custer 38, Streator 8

Reed-Custer improved to 10-10 on the season with a dominant win against Streator. Kaylee Tribble led the Comets with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Brooklyn Harding had nine points, three assists, one steal and one block. Laci Newbrough tallied six points, six rebounds and two assists.

WRESTLING

Reed-Custer 56, Herscher 24; Reed-Custer 60, Streator 16

Reed-Custer swept Herscher and Streator to improve to 15-5 overall this season. No individual stats were available.

Coal City 65, Peotone 6; Coal City 66, Lisle 9

Coal City swept Peotone and Lisle to improve to 32-2 overall. The Coalers were led by nine grapplers who finished 2-0 in their respective matches. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Brody Widlowski (113), Aidan Kenney (120), Mataeo Blessing (145), Jack Poyner (160), Derek Carlson (170), Joey Breneman (182), Drake Dearth (220) and Michael Gonzalez (285) each went 2-0 on the evening to collectively lead Coal City.

Wednesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 52, Serena 50

Reed-Custer improved to 11-2 overall with a win. Wes Shats recorded a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Comets. Jace Christian added 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jake McPherson had seven points.

Iroquois West 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43

Iroquois West improved to 10-3 with a home win against P-B-L. Sam McMillan tallied 22 points and four assists to help lead the Raiders. Cannon Leonard had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jace Pankey had six points.

Chrisman 54, Watseka 50

Hagen Hoy helped pace the Warriors with a team-high 19 points. Tucker Milk totaled 13 points, and Quinn Starkey had eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park 61, South Newton 24

Cissna Park improved to 15-3 overall this season with a win against South Newton. Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 25 points and five rebounds. Addison Lucht added 12 points, there rebounds, four steals and two assists. Brooklyn Stadeli chipped in four points and four rebounds.

Watseka 48, Chrisman 15

Watseka improved to 12-2 with a double-digit victory against Chrisman. Ava Swartz led the Warriors with a team-high 12 points. Becca Benoit contributed 10 points and six rebounds. Brianna Denault had six points and six rebounds.

St. Thomas More 52, Iroquois West 18

Ilyana Nambo recorded six points to pace the Raiders.