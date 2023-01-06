BOYS BASKETBALL: Boilermakers' hot start spoiled by H-F

BRADLEY — For the first few moments of Friday night’s boys basketball clash between hosts Bradley-Bourbonnais and visiting Homewood-Flossmoor, the Boilermakers appeared to be in comfortable control after opening the night on a quick 9-2 run.

But the Vikings were able to turn it up a notch on both ends of the floor until a crescendo of a second half in which they went a remarkable 8-for-12 from the 3-point line and earned a convincing 67-38 victory at the hands of the Boilermakers.

The loss dropped the Boilers to 8-7 on the year while the Vikings improved to 9-7.

“We hit shots early and then we went stone cold,” Boilers coach Ryan Kemp said. “We just couldn’t get in a rhythm offensively after the first quarter.”

Anthony Kemp had six quick points and led the charge on that early Boilers run, which ended almost as soon as it started, with Homewood-Flossmoor ending the first quarter with a mirror 9-2 run of its own to force an 11-11 tie after a quarter.

The Vikings got a bucket from Carson Brownfield to take the lead the held on to for the rest of they night at 13-11 early in the second, although the Boilers were able to keep close with a 23-18 halftime score, thanks in large part to physical defensive efforts on both ends of the floor.

But the third quarter saw the Vikings get red hot, as they went on a 17-5 run that saw them combine to make 5-of-6 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half to continue building their lead.

They ended up shooting 8-for-12 from downtown in the second half, led by a 4-for-6 3-point effort in the half from Jayden Tyler, who also went 5-for-5 from inside the line for a 22-point half.

“We knew coming in that we had to defend them, and you have to give up something,” coach Kemp said. “When we play our [2-3] zone you’re gonna give up some shots, they just happened to stack up four or five in a row there and we didn’t score any on our end.”

In addition to the microwave-like quick heat the Vikings employed from deep, they also pounded the glass against the zone look, snatching 13 offensive rebounds to help them to a 26-18 advantage on the boards. Paired with an intensely physical brand of basketball, the Vikings used that aggressive approach to do the dirty work as well, coming up with loose balls and creating several second, third, and sometimes fourth chances.

“That’s something you expect from them, especially on the boards,” Kemp said. “They really outrebounded us and were quicker and more physical getting to 50-50 balls.

“It’s going to be a film we’ve got to watch and definitely have to get better defensively,” he added. “It was the difference.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Tyler’s 22 second-half points led all scorers. Caleb Chavers added 13 points for the Vikings.

Anthony Kemp had a team-high 17 points for the Boilers on 6-for-10 shooting from the field, adding eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Brayden Long had seven points, a rebound and a steal. Nick Allen added six points, three rebounds, a steal and a block.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers host Lincoln-Way Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Boilermakers had a quick turnaround with a trip to Plainfield North Saturday afternoon, a game the Tigers won by a 64-50 final. Brandon Harris had 15 points to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais. Brayden Long scored 12 points and Anthony Kemp had 11 points.