ROUNDUP: Beecher boys hoops win Erie Warkins Memorial Tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL

Erie Warkins Memorial Tournament

Beecher 70, Sterling Newman 48

Beecher improved to 14-1 with the championship victory over Sterling Newman. Adyn McGinley totaled 28 points to help lead the Bobcats and earn tournament MVP honors. Jack Hayhurst finished with 14 points, which was two more points than teammate Zack Johnson. Rio Llamas had eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lisle Holiday Classic Tournament

Coal City 28, Wheaton Academy 25

Makayla Henline led the Coalers with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Makenzie Henline contributed two points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Mia Ferrias chipped in a team-high 13 points.

Lisle 37, Reed-Custer 27

Laci Newbrough helped pace the Comets with a team-high 10 points. Natalie Flores added five points and Samantha Sprimont had three points.

WRESTLING

Abe’s Rumble Dual Team Tournament

Coal City’s wrestling team went 9-0 during the tournament to help win the Abe’s Rumble Dual Team Tournament Gold championship. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Central went 7-2 overall to help win the silver bracket tournament championship with a 44-36 title win over El-Paso-Gridley. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Peotone finished the tournament 7-3 overall, including a 53-30 win over Robinson to help claim third place in the silver bracket. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Wilmington finished the tournament 2-6, including a 42-34 loss to Camp Point Central that earned the Wildcats eighth place in the bronze bracket. No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Reed-Custer went 4-4 overall and claimed ninth place in the bronze bracket after suffering a 42-36 loss to Knoxville. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Dwight went 0-7, including a 34-30 loss to Carlinville to help earn eighth place in the copper bracket. No individual stats were available for the Trojans.