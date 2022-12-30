Ward returns to NFL action with Tennessee

After finding himself in NFL practice squad purgatory for the past month and change, Kankakee native and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate Jonathan Ward has gotten another chance at game action with the Tennessee Titans, who gave the running back and special teamer his first offensive action of the season in Thursday’s primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ward, who had a tackle on special teams in the team’s 19-14 loss to Houston on Christmas Eve, had four carries for 26 yards and a four-yard reception on Thursday Night Football in the Titans’ 27-13 loss.

After making the 53-man roster for his third season with the Arizona Cardinals, Ward was released by the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020 on Nov. 22. He signed to the New York Jets practice squad Dec. 2 and was released Dec. 6, one week before he signed to the Titans practice squad.

The Titans are currently 7-9 on the season, a half game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead.