ROUNDUP: Peotone remains undefeated, wins Blue Devils Holiday Classic

(Thursday)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Devil Holiday Classic

Peotone 47, Joliet Catholic 32

After coming up short in last year’s Blue Devil Holiday Classic Tournament, Peotone went on to reclaim the tournament championship on its home court after securing a double-digit win over Joliet Catholic on Thursday evening.

The dominant title victory not only secured the Blue Devils their second Holiday Classic Tournament championship over the last five seasons, but it also helped their squad remain perfect on the season with a 14-0 overall record.

“It was definitely a goal of ours [to win the tournament],” Peotone head coach Steve Strough said. “We knew we were going to have a tough game against a really physical Joliet Catholic team.

“So to come out and have a close first half and then adjust to how the game was being played by playing a really good second half, it was a completion of that goal.”

Madi Schroeder and Jenna Hunter collectively led the Blue Devils with 12 points apiece. Addie Graffeo contributed nine points and Marissa Velasco and Mady Kibelkis each added seven points apiece.

“We had a pretty balanced scoring attack,” Strough said. “We have a lot of threats and I think when teams try to take one person away, we have multiple others who can score for us.

“So just to continue to see that balanced scoring is an asset for us.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Reavis 33

Bradley-Bourbonnais claimed third-place in the tournament with a win over Reavis. Sadie Grabow led BBCHS with 14 points. Ellie Haggard had a double-double 13 points and 10 rebounds. Skylar Grabow and Reagan Graham had eight points each. Emmerson Longtin chipped in six points.

Plainfield South 62, Beecher 26

Beecher’s loss to Plainfield South earned the Bobcats sixth-place in the tournament. No individual stats were available for Beecher.

State Farm Holiday Classic, Bloomington-Normal

Springfield 46, Kankakee 37 (OT)

The Kays ended their tournament with a tough loss in extra time. Nikkel Johnson led Kankakee with 13 points, followed by 10 points from Taleah Turner. Morgan Baptist added six points.

Lisle Holiday Tournament

Reed-Custer 30, Elgin-St. Edwards 21

Reed-Custer won its third round matchup against Elgin-St. Edwards to help advance to the fifth-place game in the consolation bracket of the tournament on Friday. Brooklyn Harding totaled 12 points, five steals and two assists to help lead the Comets. Caelan Cole tallied 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. Laci Newbrough chipped in five rebounds, a steal and an assist.

Coal City 57, Rosary 52 (OT)

Mia Ferrias dropped a game-high 31 points to help lead the Coalers. Makayla Henline added eight points, two rebounds and three steals. Kerrigan Copes chipped in six points, eight rebounds and one steal.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament

Benton Central 65, Cissna Park 28

Cissna Park proved to be out-matched against Benton Central in the championship game of the tournament. Brooklyn Stadeli helped pace the Timberwolves with eight points. Sophia Duis had six points and Mikayla Knake had four points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic, Bloomington-Normal

Peoria 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52

Brayden Long helped pace the Boilermakers with a team-high 17 points. Nick Allen had 12 points, which was two more points than teammate Ethan Kohl.

Rock Island 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 49

Anthony Kemp poured in 23 points to help pace the Boilermakers. Brayden Long scored 15 points and Nick Allen had 11 points as the Boilers finished eighth in the large school bracket.

Bishop McNamara 64, Fieldcrest 42

The Fightin’ Irish started their Thursday with a big win. Jaxson Provost had 21, followed by Robert Hutson’s 16 points and Tyler Bobzin’s 10 points.

Quincy Notre Dame 53, Bishop McNamara 46

McNamara finished with a sixth-place finish in the small school bracket, tied for the best in program history. Jaxon Provost paved the way with 21 points. Robert Hutson had 11 points and Jaydon Wright scored nine points.

Marquette Holiday Tournament

Reed-Custer 56, Serena 55

Reed-Custer claimed third-place in the tournament with a one-point victory over Serena. Wes Shats recorded a monster double-double with 27 points and 19 rebounds to help lead the Comets. Jake McPherson added nine points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Lucas Foote had eight points, four assists and three steals.

Wilmington 58, Lexington 49

Wilmington earned fifth-place in the tournament with a win over Lexington. No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Putnam County 58, Dwight 49

Dwight fell to Putnam County in the consolation championship. Wyatt Thompson helped pace the Trojans with a team-high 12 points. Luke Gallett totaled 10 points, followed by teammates Jack Duffy (nine points) and Conner Telford (eight points).

Erie Warkins Memorial Tournament

Bedcher 72, Morrison 50

Beecher advanced to the championship game against Newman Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with the victory. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 24 points. Zack Johnson contributed 18 points and Rio Llamas had eight points.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament

Salt Fork 66, Milford 62

Adin Portwood dropped a game-high 30 points to help pace the Bearcats. Sawyer Laffoon added 26 points.

Milord 72, Georgetown Ridge-Farm 36

Milford improved to 11-5 overall this season with the victory. Adin Portwood scored a team-high 34 points to help lead the Bearcats. Sawyer Laffoon added 17 points and Caleb Cluttuer had eight points.

WRESTLING

Mid-State Classic (Whitewater, WI.)

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished eighth of out 41 teams with 203.5 team points, which was 130 points shy of first-place finisher Hersey. Ethan Spacht helped pace the Boilermakers by earning his second Mid-State Tournament championship after going 4-0 in the 113-pound bracket. A.J. Mancilla added a third-place finish after going 5-1 in the 182-pound bracket. Levi Greenlee (138-pounds) and Ty Starr (145) each earned fifth-place in their respective weight brackets. Tate McCord (106) chipped in a sixth-place podium finish.

(Wednesday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano Holiday Classic

Coal City 76, Hickley-Big-Rock 65

Carter Garrelts recorded a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Coalers. Carson Shepard finished with 18 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Cason Headley had 15 points and seven rebounds. Jim Feeney chipped in 10 points.

Marquette Holiday Tournament

Wilmington 50, Earlville 44

Wilmington’s win over Earlville helped the Wildcats advance to the fifth-place game on Thursday. Reid Juster led Wilmington with 19 points and six rebounds. Joey Cortese had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ryder Meents recorded 10 points and four assists.

Dwight 69, St. Bede 68

Wyatt Thompson poured in a game-high 33 points to help lead the Trojans. Conner Telford scored 15 points, which was six more points than teammate Dawson Carr. Jack Duffy chipped in five points.

Marquette 69, Reed-Custer 57

Reed-Custer dropped its semifinal round matchup against Marquette. Jake McPherson helped pace the Comets with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Lucas Foote added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Wes Shats scored 11 points and Jace Christian had nine points.

Flanagan-Cornell 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 32

G-SW held a 18-16 halftime lead before being outscored 26-14 in the second half. Cale Halpin helped pace the Panthers with a team-high 13 points. Bennett Grant totaled 10 points, which was six more points than teammates Brody Fatlan and Logan Conger.

State Farm Holiday Classic, Bloomington-Normal

Bloomington Central 76, Bishop McNamara 71

Bishop McNamara fell to 11-2 overall with a five-point loss to Bloomington Central. Jaxson Provost helped pace the Fightin’ Irish with 30 points. Robert Hutson scored 14 points and Jaydon Wright had 10 points.

Sacred Heart Griffin 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

Brayden Long helped pace the Boilermakers with 18 points. Nick Allen had 11 points.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament

Bismarck-Henning 62, Milford 42

Sawyer Laffoon and Adin Portwood each had nine points to help pace the Bearcats. R.J. Mann finished with seven points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Devil Holiday Classic

Peotone 44, Beecher 7

Peotone improved to 13-0 and advanced to the championship game against Joliet Catholic on Thursday with a double-digit win over Beecher. Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with a tema-high 12 points. Madi Schroeder, Jenna Hunter, Addie Graffeo and Marissa Velasco each had six points.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament

Cissna Park 37, Salt Fork 27

Cissna Park improved to 14-2 overall with a 10-point win over Salt Fork. Addison Lucht recorded 20 points, four rebounds, one assist and a steal to help lead the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake totaled 11 points on 50% shooting (5-10) from the field. Brooklyn Stadeli chipped in two points, nine rebounds and one assist.

Cissna Park 42, North Vermilion 30

Mikayla Knake contributed 12 points, two steals, one rebound and one assist to help lead the Timberwolves. Addison Lucht finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight points, 14 rebounds and three steals.

Lisle Holiday Tournament

Coal City 62, Walther Christian 32

Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 19 points, four rebounds and four steals. Kylee Kennell added 11 points and four rebounds. Makayla Henline tallied 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Plano 42, Reed-Custer 39

Reed-Custer dropped its second round matchup against Plano by three-points. Brooklyn Harding helped pace the Comets with 12 points, three rebounds, five steals and one assist. Kaylee Tribble added nine points and five rebounds. Laci Newbrough contributed eight points, four rebounds and one assist.