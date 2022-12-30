BOYS BAKSETBALL: St. Anne upsets the field and claims KHT blue division title

KANKAKEE — If there was anything St. Anne needed to turn around its season it was going to need to be a quality performance in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

Coming into the tournament with a 4-11 record, the Cardinals went on to just that as they concluded the KHT with a 3-0 record, including a 46-44 blue division championship victory over Peotone on Thursday evening in the game’s final seconds.

“It was unexpected,” St. Anne head coach Rich Schoon said of his teams’ title victory. “Obviously, if you looked at our record coming into the tournament, I’m sure nobody thought we’d be here...we aren’t the prettiest team out there, but I think we are one of the grittiest teams out there and so we created a way to earn three wins throughout the KHT.”

As unexpected as the championship win was, it was even more unexpected the way St. Anne managed to pull it off.

Outside the opening minutes when the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead, Peotone kept a slight edge in a back-and-forth battle before the team in red went up 44-41 with around 30 seconds left after sophomore guard Jordan Davis cashed in two free-throws.

The Blue Devils then somehow managed to counter when Lucas Gesswein got fouled on an offensive rebound and went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. Trailing 44-42 in the final minute Peotone’s Miles Helfin secured his third offensive rebound of the night off Gesswein’s miss from the stripe, which led to a Heflin putback to help knot things up at 44 all with 8 seconds remaining.

Needing the break the tie Davis then pulled up for a fadeaway jumper that missed, but fell right into the hands of teammate Anthony Blake, who secured the eventual game-winning putback off an offensive rebound with two seconds remaining following the Blue Devils inability to win or tie it at the final buzzer.

“It’s all about trust,” Davis said of Blake’s clutch offensive rebound. “I trusted him to get the rebound and put it back in. It’s just about trusting each other as a unit to win. ...It was a team effort and a team win.”

A key part in St. Anne’s ability to come from behind trialing 15-13 at halftime was its ability to rebound in the second half. After being out-rebounded 24-12, including 9-4 on offensive rebounds, through the first two quarters of action the Cardinals made it their focus to crash the glass, which resulted in them out-rebounding Peotone 20-11, including 12-3 on offensive rebounds in the second half.

“The second half St. Anne got some huge offensive rebounds,” Peotone head coach Ron Oloffson said. “That was the game, I thought.”

As vital of a victory it was to help St. Anne turn around its season it was also one that can give its youthful team, which starts three underclassmen — Grant Pomaranski, Brandon Schoth and Davis — much needed experience heading into the second half of its season.

“I think what the young kids can learn from this is what it’s like to play in a championship game with an environment where there is a lot of people in the stands and the game gets loud,” Schoon said. “They are able to start learning how to play in pressure situations and so for them to learn that, it’s going to be more comfortable next time when we’re are in those situations.

“And we hope to be in those situations a couple more times this season.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Davis led the Cardinals with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Fred Burton had 14 points, six steals and two rebounds. Anthony Blake had 13 points, eight rebounds (five offensive rebounds) and one steal.

Heflin totaled a game-high 29 points as well as nine rebounds to help pace the Blue Devils. Brandon Weiss had eight points, three rebounds and two steals. Gesswein chipped in five points and 11 rebounds.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

St. Anne (7-11) hosts Illinois Lutheran at 7 p.m. next Friday while Peotone (8-6) will head to Manteno at the same time and day.

<strong>Awards</strong>

MVP — Jordan Davis, St. Anne

Zach Hollywood Memorial Rebounding Award — Gavin Spitz, Cissna Park

Outstanding Coach Award — Rick Schoon, St. Anne

Clyde Preston Sportsmanship Award — Cissna Park

<strong>All-Tournament</strong>

Blake Brown (Grant Park)

John Kveck (Grant Park)

James Stevenson Jr. (Momence)

Brandon Weiss (Peotone)

Miles Helfin (Peotone)

Jordan Davis (St. Anne)

Momence 50, Herscher 40

James Stevenson Jr. recorded a double-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks to help lead Momence to a third-place finish in the tournament. Carson Statler added nine points and four steals. Kud’de Bertram and Easton Newberry scored six points each.

Blake Ritesema helped pace the Tigers with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists. Brock Wenzelman notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alec Draper had seven points, three assists and three steals.

Grant Park 49, Manteno 44

Blake Brown led the Dragons to a fifth-place finish in the tournament with 14 points, three steals, three assists and one block. John Kveck tallied a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, including five offensive rebounds. Brock Brown finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Aiden Dotson contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and one assist to help pace the Panthers. Jason Brown added 11 points, two rebounds and one steal. Jeremiah Renchen chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.

Central 60, Cissna Park 52

Amarion Paxton led the Comets to a seventh-place finish in the tournament with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Matthew Luhrsen and Luke Shoven had 11 points apiece. Logan Fritz had seven points, five rebounds and two steals.

Gavin Spitz recorded a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds to help pace the Timberwolves. Seth Walder tallied 15 points, two assists and two steals. Gabe Bohlmann chipped in 12 points and four rebounds.