BOYS BASKETBALL: Walters sets school points record, Kays defend KHT maroon title

KANKAKEE — Fans from the most casual to the deepest diehards of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament know that any night of the tournament can bring a moment or memory never seen before.

And the fans in attendance for Thursday’s maroon division championship between the host Kays and Lafayette Jefferson (Ind.) got to see perhaps the most magical memory in tournament history.

Kays junior guard Larenz Walters made not only Kays tournament history, but Kays program history on Thursday, pouring in a single-game school record 43 points to lead Kankakee to its third-straight KHT championship with a 67-52 victory over the Bronchos (Editor’s note: There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19).

The new record holder and tournament MVP was quick to dish the credit for his historic night to his teammates for finding holes in the Bronchos defense that allowed him several great scoring looks, accomplishing his feat on 12-for-24 shooting, including 7-for-12 from the 3-point line and a 12-for-15 night at the free-throw line.

“I just played off my teammates — I didn’t have to do too much dribbling, I just played off my guards, CaRon [Johnson] and Javon [Logan] and Damontae [May],” Walters said. “They gave me wide-open shots and I was knocking them down.”

“ ... They had a lot of confidence in me, more confidence than I had in myself,” he added. “I didn’t think I could get up there and get the record with 43 points, but they believed in me and I got it done.”

The previous record was held by Derick Brooks, who scored 42 points for the Kays in 1992.

Walters scored the first 12 points for the Kays, who opened the game on a 12-2 run before the Bronchos went on a 14-1 run to take a 17-13 lead early in the second. But the Kays then scored the next dozen before Walters left with three fouls three minutes into the second quarter, leaving him with 19 points at the half and the Kays with an eventual 36-25 halftime lead.

He entered the third quarter well-rested and went right back to work with a 15-point third frame as the Kays took control with a 56-36 lead.

“I was in foul trouble in the first half but still managed 19 points,” Walters said. “I came out in the second half and just kept scoring. When I got to about 35 I knew I could have the record.”

Walters and the rest of the Kays starters were pulled with just under two minutes remaining. But when the entire crowd started showing their displeasure with his removal just a point shy of the program’s 42-point record, Kays coach Chris Pickett decided to put Walters back in for one quick possession, one that ended with Walters being fouled and sinking a pair of free-throws to set the new school standard before he went back to the bench.

“That’s the strongest form of peer pressure I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Pickett said of the crowd. “It comes down to him having one high school career and this was an opportunity he told me he might never get again. I hope he does, but I get it from his perspective.

“On a coach’s end you’re thinking of sportsmanship and not wanting to rub it in their faces, but on the other side, this is an opportunity a kid might never get again.”

While Walters and his record-setting night stole the show, the Kays also got contributions across the board. Led by Eli Stipp’s seven rebounds, the Kays had a 35-29 advantage on the boards, including nine on the offensive end.

“Those are things keeping those guys on the floor, doing things we ask them to do,” Pickett said. “We work on box outs, getting on the floor, effort plays, and that’s why those guys play.

“As I’ve gotten older as a coach and I see three guys blocking out and the ball landing on the floor, that gets me more excited than a dunk.”

The win gave the Kays their fourth tournament title in the five tournaments Pickett has coached in since he took over in 2017-18. They also extended their home winning streak to 20 games and are 54-6 at home under Pickett.

“My friends from Chicago ask all the time how it is [at Kankakee] and I tell them it’s like a college with the fan support,” Pickett, a Chicago native, said. “Probably 75% of the crowd are older people who are knowledgeable about the game and coming to support their sons, their grandkids, their neighbors.

“It’s a true home court advantage and a tough place to play, and that’s why I love it so much.”

As the Kays (10-3) shift their focus towards the gauntlet of the Southland Athletic Conference, Walters knows that he and his teammates have to continue raising the bar.

“Once you do this, you can’t play any lower than this because you know what you’ve got,” Walters said. “You’ve got to play hard all the time and do the best you can.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Walters added a pair of rebounds and assists apiece to his record 43 points. May had 10 points, five rebounds and an assist. Johnson had seven points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Stipp added six points, seven boards and two assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays return home Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. nonconference tilt with Chicago Clemente.

Awards

MVP — Larenz Walters, Kankakee

Zach Hollywood Memorial Rebounding Award — Eli Stipp, Kankakee

Outstanding Coach — Chris Pickett, Kankakee

Clyde Preston Memorial Sportsmanship Award — Hansberry College Prep

All-Tournament

Melvin Holder (Von Steuben)

Al Brooks Jr. (Hansberry College Prep)

Je'Shawn Stevenson (Lindblom)

Ethan Smith (Lafayette Jefferson)

Devion Penny (Lafayette Jefferson)

Larenz Walters (Kankakee)