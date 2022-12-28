ROUNDUP: Peotone girls remain undefeated; McNamara boys improve to 11-1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone Holiday Classic

Peotone 60, Reavis 37

Peotone improved to 12-0 on the season with a double-digit win over Reavis. Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with 19 points. Madi Schroeder had 14 points.

Cissna Park 50, Armstrong 42

Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 19 points, six steals, one rebound and one assist. Mikayla Knake tallied eight points, three steals and two rebounds. Regan King chipped in three points and seven rebounds.

Cissna Park 59, Oakwood 29

Addison Lucht recorded 20 points, seven steals and four rebounds to help lead the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake had 15 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Lisle Holiday Classic Tournament

Westmont 49, Coal City 47

Makayla Henline helped pace the Coalers with 11 points, five steals and one rebound. Mia Ferrias contributed 11 points, three rebounds and one steal. Makenzie Henline had a team-high nine rebounds to go along with six points.

Immaculate Conception 65, Reed-Custer 20

Kaylee Tribble helped pace the Comets with nine points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block. Caelan Cole added six points and one steal. Brooklyn Harding chipped in one steal and an assist.

State Farm Holiday Classic, Bloomington- Normal

Hyde Park 54, Kankakee 44

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Regular Season

Central 43, Milford 28

Katherine Winkel scored 11 points to help lead the Comets. Gracie Schroeder finished with 10 points and Alana Gray had eight points.

Hunter Mowrey helped pace the Bearcats with a team-high 13 points. Brynlee Wright had 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic, Bloomington- Normal

Bishop McNamara 59, Tri-Valley 39

Bishop McNamara improved to 11-1 overall with a win over Tri-Valley. Jaxson Provost scored 13 points to help surpass 1,000 career points and lead the Fightin’ Irish. Robert Hutson finished with 13 points and Callaghan O’Connor had 12 points. Tyler Bobzin chipped in 10 points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Normal 44

Brayden Long dropped a team-high 24 points to help lead the Boilermakers. Anthony Kemp contributed 11 points and Brandon Harris had six points.

Marquette Holiday Tournament

Reed-Custer 48, Wilmington 38

Wes Shats tallied 16 points, 14 rebounds and two assists to help lead the Comets. Jake McPherson finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Lucas Foote had seven points and three rebounds.

Reid Juster totaled 15 points and six rebounds to help pace the Wildcats. Joey Cortese added eight points and four rebounds. Kyle Farrell had five points, three rebounds and three assists.

Woodland 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 41

G-SW dropped to 7-8 overall this season with the two-point loss to Woodland. Cale Halpin recorded 19 points to help pace the Panthers. Ryan Cacello added eight points. Dane Halpin and Bennett Grant had five points apiece.

Erie Warkins Memorial Tournament

Beecher 69, Lena-Winslow 36

Beecher advanced to the semifinals on Thursday against Morrison. Orlin Nesbitt led the Bobcats with 15 points. Trevor Stout had 10 points.

Beecher 63, Erie 54

Adyn McGinley poured in 34 points to help lead the Bobcats. Rio Llamas and Zack Johnson had eight points each.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament

Milford 73, Villa Grove 38

Gavin Schunke totaled a team-high 13 points to help lead the Bearcats. Adin Portwood finished with 13 points, which was one more point than teammate Sawyer Laffoon. R.J. Mann chipped in nine points.

Milford 72, Indiana Math and Science 50

Sawyer Laffoon poured in a team-high 24 points to help lead the Bearcats. Adin Portwood contributed 23 points and R.J. Mann had seven points.