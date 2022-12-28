GIRLS BASKETBALL: Boilermakers stumble in opening day of Blue Devil Holiday Classic

The Peotone Blue Devil Holiday Classic Tournament opened Monday morning, featuring three of the area’s girls basketball teams — Beecher, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Peotone. The Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilers took the court in the second game of the tournament, playing against the Joliet Catholic Academy Angels, a game the Boilers fell behind early before bouncing back late, but came up a half-court heave short in a 36-33 defeat.

"We played a pretty terrible first half of basketball and our girls could have quit," Boilers coach Liz Swindle said. "I’m really proud of them for persevering and trusting in what we to do, but we need to clean some things up offensively, for sure.”

In the first quarter, Joliet Catholic held Bradley-Bourbonnais just two points. Late in the first quarter, junior Sadie Grabow managed to score two points to put Bradley-Bourbonnais on the scoreboard. However, Joliet bit back immediately, scoring 3 points to finish the first quarter with a seven-point lead, 9-2.

The second quarter saw the Boilers begin to find their footing against Joliet Catholic's difficult defense. JCA continued to outpace the Boilers on all fronts, and gained a 16-point lead halfway through the second quarter. Bradley-Bourbonnais gained some momentum as they neared halftime, when Grabow scored another four and Averia Blanchette added her two points. The Angels did manage to outscore the Boilers again in the second quarter, though, and stayed up 21-10.

Following halftime, the Angels’ defense relaxed into their lead, and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ellie Haggard saw her chance to strike as she tucked away four points. Emmerson Longtin picked up where her teammate left off, adding seven uninterrupted points to the Boilers’ score, to put Bradley-Bourbonnais behind by only six points at the end of the third quarter. The Angels remained in the lead 27-21.

When the Boilers went into the fourth quarter, they had chipped the Angels’ lead down to just six points, something they knew was manageable. After a rough start to the quarter in which the Angels scored four points, the Boilers were able to pick up steam offensively when Sadie Grabow scored a much-needed three-pointer to interrupt what would’ve been a six-point run by the Angels. Haggard added another three, capping the quarter off with another four points, before just missing a hopeful half-court shot. Joliet captured the tournament win 36-33.

Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Liz Swindle noted that her team’s loss by a small margin isn’t out of the ordinary, but gives kudos to her team’s perseverance.

“Our goals moving forward are to finish close games,” Swindle said. “We have two or three games that we have played this year that we lost by three or four points that I think we should’ve won.

“... Our strategy going into the game was just to continue to trust the process and do what we do. We picked up our intensity on defense and ran the floor in transition and that ultimately got us back into the game,” Swindle added.

Stat Book

Haggard totaled 13 points to help pace the Boilers. Longtin finished with nine points and Sadie Grabow had eight points.