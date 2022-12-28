BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays return to KHT maroon title game; St. Anne headed to blue division finals

KANKAKEE — At surface level, Kankakee's two wins in the first two nights of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament — a 63-30 win in the first round of the maroon division Tuesday and Wednesday's 71-41 semifinal win over Von Steuben — may seem pretty similar, but for Kays coach Chris Pickett, Wednesday's game saw a much better version of the Kays.

The Kays went on a monstrous 24-4 run in the first half to comfortably pull away by 30 points and advance to Thursday's championship game against Lafayette Jefferson (Ind.) and improve to 9-3 on the year.

"To me, that was our best half of execution all year," Pickett said. "... It’s the best execution we’ve had within a half all season long.

"I wouldn’t say our focus was laser sharp, but we were a lot better than we’ve been."

Larenz Walters and Davon Prude scored 13 of the Kays' first 15 points on the night, but at the start of that 24-4 run, when it was just a 4-0 Kays run and 15-11 lead, Prude, who was just getting into stride after an injury sidelined him at the start of the season, landed hard after a collision at the rim with Von Steuben's Kevin Anthony and broke his wrist, dealing a tough blow to a Kankakee frontcourt already thinned out with the loss of Marques Easley.

"I feel so bad for Prude, that was the best timeframe of basketball he'd played all year," Pickett said. "... It hurts a lot, because out of the three games we've lost, I personally feel it’s because we didn’t have a low post presence.

"He missed the Thronton and Rantoul games, wasn’t 100% [at the Norm Stewart Classic] in Missouri and that makes a difference for us," Pickett added. "He’s our best returning rebounder and best guy in the paint … it’s unfortunate."

In his stead, sophomore Eli Stipp rose to the occasion, finishing tied with Walters for a game-high 16 points. A marginal player entering his high school career, Pickett marveled at how far along Stipp has come in such a short amount of time to be able to have the night he had Wednesday.

"Stipp stepped up and that’s the story for tonight," Pickett said. "Two years ago he didn’t play a lot, and we saw progress he made between eighth and ninth grade and we projected him as a varsity player after last year.

"He likes playing with this group of guards because they look to drive in and dump it off," he added. "We know he’s a guy who will be where he’s supposed to be and do what he’s supposed to do."

Stipp was the beneficiary of a strong two-man game with Walters, whose three assists on the night all went to the 6-foot-6 sophomore. As someone who was thrust into a pivotal sixth-man role as a sophomore a year ago, Walters knows the jump it takes to have varsity success as an underclassmen.

And he also knows his teammate has proven to be capable of making that jump.

"He had a big night filling in for Prude once he got injured," Walters said. "We all had faith he’d be good and he’ll be in that position [Thursday]."

The Kays have a quick turnaround with their suddenly new look at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against a Bronchos team that sits at 8-2 on the season, aided by a five-game winning streak, including wins over Butler College Prep and Lindblom by a combined 145-107 margin through the tournament's first two rounds.

But thanks to some summer competition in the Lafayette area, Pickett and his Kays understand just how well they'll have to play to win their third-straight tournament.

"We have to stay disciplined with our gameplan," Pickett said. "They have guys that play with a lot of energy and some sharpshooters, so we have to pay attention to those guys. ... We’re used to that style, so we just have to make sure that we stay focused, follow the gameplan and see where it goes from there."

<strong>Young Cardinals show maturity in semifinal win over Momence</strong>

With three underclassmen in his starting lineup this season, St. Anne boys basketball coach Rick Schoon knew that the start of the season had the potential to prove quite rigorous against an uber-competitive schedule, but he also knew those early season challenges could have the Cardinals rounding into form by the time the Kankakee Holiday Tournament rolled around.

Schoon saw just how quickly his Cardinals have become maturing, as St. Anne took the final of seven lead changes when freshman Grant Pomranski's 3-pointer with 3:30 left gave the Cardinals a 40-37 lead that they turned into a 45-40 victory.

The Cardinals (6-11) advanced to Thursday's blue division championship against Peotone at 6 p.m. as they saw their winning streak improve to four-straight. Momence (9-3) will face Herscher in the third-place game at 3 p.m.

"I thought our kids really grew up tonight," Schoon said. "... We kind of turned a corner at the Watseka Holiday Tournament and our kids are starting to believe.

"We got off to a rough start with a schedule that’s just been brutal up to this point with games like Prairie Central, Serena — some top-notch schools in the state," he added. "Our kids are learning from that and getting better."

Sophomore guard Jordan Davis paved the way for the Cardinals, finishing with a game-high 19 points. But it's beyond the offensive end, and for that matter, the box score, where Schoon has seen his sensational sophomore improve most.

"Because he played for us at the varsity level last year it’s hard to remember sometimes that he’s just a sophomore and has so much to learn," Schoon said. "But Jordan’s not a quitter and a kid who wants to get better every night.

"He stepped up tonight defensively, aside from being the offensive threat that everyone knows he is when he takes the floor," Schoon continued. "But as far as getting his nose dirty and taking care of the basketball, he’s ready to take the next step."

Davis and Momence's James Stevenson Jr., who led his team with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, found themselves in a back-and-forth battle just like the two teams did, as Momence and St. Anne traded both seven ties and lead changes apiece.

Momence found itself on a 14-3 run between the second and third quarters, sparked at the start of the third by a pair of quick buckets from its senior, the latter coming with a successful free-throw. But as the Cardinals made more of an effort to contain Stevenson Jr., Momence struggled to find a supporting answer and instead committed 11 second-half turnovers, 10 of them after their run ended.

"James is able to get his offensive game going when we need it most," Momence coach Kevin Ecker said. "He did really well, especially in the third quarter and kind of took off there.

"That allowed us to get a really good energy going and we were able to take the lead, we just have to find ways to get him the ball more when we need to and have other options step up and make it easier on him."

After Pomranski's triple put the Cardinals ahead, they were able to stay ahead and secure the win thanks to their two senior starters, Fred Burton and Anthony Blake, with the latter scoring all 10 of his points in the second half and the former recording a pair of pivotal steals in the fourth.

"Our seniors have got to be seniors with such a young group," Schoon said. "Fred and Anthony really have done a great job taking that leadership role."

Momence entered the tournament with the best record of all blue division teams, but with teams with lower winning percentages winning twice Tuesday on the first day of the tournament (St. Anne and Herscher), Ecker knew it was evident early on that this year's tournament features as balanced a field as ever.

"You look from top to bottom, this is probably the most wide open tournament in the nine years I’ve been here," Ecker said. "You had St. Anne and Herscher win [the first day], Herscher gave Peotone a scare today too.

"It shows the competitiveness in the area in basketball and it's very hard to win games."

<p dir="ltr"><span>Peotone 41, Herscher 25</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Peotone advanced to the blue division championship on Thursday against St. Anne with a win over Herscher. Miles Helfin led the Blue Devils with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Lucas Gesswein added nine points and seven rebounds. Brandon Weiss had eight points. </span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Manteno 51, Central 29</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Jeremiah Renchen totaled 17 points and one steal to help lead Manteno. Kyle McCullough and Aiden Dotson added nine points apiece. Jayson Singleton chipped in four points and two rebounds.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Luke Shoven tallied 15 points, two steals and one rebound to help pace the Comets. Caleb Meister had five points, two rebounds and one steal. Blake Chandler scored three points.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Grant Park 60, Cissna Park 41</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Blake Brown led the Dragons with 20 points, eight steals, six assists and one block to help lead the Dragons. John Kveck recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Rylan Heldt and Brock Brown each had 10 points.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Seth Walder helped pace the Timberwolves with 12 points, two rebounds and two steals. Gavin Spitz recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Neukomm had six points and seven rebounds. </span>