BOYS BASKETBALL: Defending champs Herscher, Kankakee open KHT with wins

KANKAKEE — Since Chris Pickett took over as the Kankakee boys basketball coach in 2017, the Kays have seen a program turnaround that's included more than 100 wins, three regional championships and back-to-back Kankakee Holiday Tournament championships (Editor's note: There was no Kankakee Holiday Tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Despite a relative lack of experience as the year began, Pickett and his Kays have kept their same program-raising expectations that were put in place five years ago, including the goal of winning the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

In Tuesday's opening-round maroon division matchup with Hansberry College Prep, the Kays began the journey back to the title game by pulling ahead 28-6 after a quarter and cruising to a 63-30 victory.

The Kays improved to 8-3 on the year and advanced to Wednesday's semifinal game against Von Steuben at 7:30 p.m.

"Defense was able to set the tone for us," Pickett said after the Kays held the Bengals to six points in the first. "We knew they’re a team that could play downhill and spread the floor, and if they get hot and make their shots they can make it a long night.

"We took that out and our energy in the first half was much better in the second half," he added. "I don’t want to say we put it away in the first half, but our defense really set the tone early on."

Leading that defensive charge was senior guard CaRon Johnson, one of several Kays that's been thrust into a lead role after serving as a reserve a year ago. Johnson notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds from the backcourt.

"CaRon Johnson gave that extra effort on defense that helped out a lot, locked in on [Bengals guard Al Brooks Jr.]," Pickett said. " ... CaRon stuck his nose in there and got a double-double in points and rebounds as a 5-foot-11 guard — that's what we like to see."

That aggressive effort carried over to the offensive end, where Johnson and backcourt mates Larenz Walters, who had a game-high 20 points, and Javon Logan led a mad dash to the free-throw line. The Kays were in the double bonus by the end of the first quarter and shot 37 free-throws, although they only made 15 (41%).

"We talked about on the sideline how they’re probably the hardest-playing team we’ve played all year, and we’ve played some pretty good teams," Pickett said. "Sometimes that can make you a little over-zealous, which they were.

"Unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of it. If we made our free-throws it could have been a 50-point margin."

As the Kays look to round into form at the tournament this week, Pickett knows that despite fielding just two starters from a year ago — forwards Naz Hill and Davon Prude — nothing has changed in terms of their expectations.

"No matter if it’s nonconference games, conference games, holiday tournaments, the standard is the standard," Pickett said. "We established that in 2017-18 as a coaching staff and we aren’t going back on that.

"[The players] have to meet us where we are and a standard is a standard."

<strong>Wenzelman leads Tigers past Manteno</strong>

Herscher's a much different-looking team than a year ago, as the defending blue division champions return just one starter — Brock Wenzelman — from a team that went on to win an IHSA Class 2A Regional as well.

But as the Tigers prepared for their opening-round game of this year's tournament against Manteno Tuesday night, head coach Brent Offill wanted his fresh-faced team to know that they are still the defending champions.

"That was one of our talking points before the game and in practice. It's our title until someone takes it and we have to go defend that title," Offill said. "We don't just play for this team, we play for the Herscher Tigers as a program."

Led by Wenzelman, the Tigers started that title defense on the right path by scoring the first nine points of the fourth quarter and holding on for a 43-35 win against Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Manteno.

The Tigers snapped a 10-game losing streak to improve to 2-10 on the year and advanced to Wednesday's semifinal against Peotone at 3 p.m. Manteno dropped to 4-8 and took on Central Wednesday morning.

As the unquestioned leader of the Tigers, Offill knows that Wenzelman has to shoulder the load — and defensive attention — every night. But that didn't stop Wenzelman from finding success, particularly in getting to the free-throw line, where he was 8-for-10.

"He has a tough mindset," Offill said. "We talked through the whole game about getting through tough times, and he's had a lot of those this year, but he's a grinder and just keeps going.

"... If you want to be the best player you have to know you're the best player, and he's doing a much better job of that."

It's discussions like those, and the pregame talk of defending their title, that Wenzelman has come to enjoy from his coach.

"Coach Offill has a great mindset and I love it — he knows we can win any game," Wenzelman said. "Winning the tournament last year was awesome.

"It would be great to do that again and we still have a shot. We're all going to keep improving."

Both teams established their presence on the defensive end early, which led to a back-and-forth battle that saw one-possession leads at the end of the first three quarters — 7-5 Manteno after the first, 16-15 Herscher at halftime and 28-26 Manteno after the third.

But the Tigers broke free in the fourth, where they scored the first nine points of the quarter off of a trio of early-quarter Panther turnovers. After falling behind 35-28, the Panthers were never again able to cut their deficit to any closer than five points.

Manteno coach Zack Myers was pleased with the effort his Panthers displayed in the third quarter, but to see a drop-off in the fourth equaled that out with disappointment.

"We’ve had bad third quarters all year, to be honest.," Myers said. "We told them in the locker room something had to change and we got a little spark going.

"We were getting in the paint, we were getting good shots, and that went away in the fourth quarter. … We’ve just got to compete for 32 minutes."

Walters had 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Johnson added 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Hill had six points, two rebounds, an assist and a block. Logan, Prude and Damontae May had five points apiece.

Wenzelman went for 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Blake Ritesma had 10 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals. Tanner Jones had six points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Jason Brown led Manteno with eight points, five rebounds and an assist. Jeremiah Renchen had seven points and three rebounds. Porter Chandler added five points and six rebounds.

Momence 68, Cissna Park 41

Carson Statler and Easton Newberry each had 10 points to help lead Momence. James Stevenson Jr. and Kud'de Bertram had nine points apiece.

Gavin Spitz recorded a team-high 16 points to help pace the Timberwolves. Gabe Bohlmann finished with nine points, which was five more points than teammates Tyler Neukomm and Seth Walder.

St. Ann 62, Grant Park 60

St. Anne held off Grant Park despite being outscored 18-15 in the fourth quarter. Jordan Davis poured in 28 points, three assists and three steals to help lead the Cardinals. Fred Burton finished with 12 points, five steals and three assists. Demetrie Welgus had eight points and one block.

John Kveck helped pace the Dragons with 21 points and two blocks. Brock Brown added 16 points and three steals. Blake Brown chipped in 14 points and five assists.

Peotone 60, Central 41

Miles Heflin totaled 23 points, six assists and two blocks to help lead the Blue Devils. Brandon Weiss added 17 points and two assists. Hunter Becker had 13 point and four assists.

Luke Shoven and Jayce Meier each had 12 points to collectively pace the Comets. Payton Chandler had seven points and two steals.