ROUNDUP Reed-Custer, Wilmington boys advance to quarterfinals of Marquette Holiday Tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Holiday Tournament

Reed-Custer 63, Flanagan- Cornell-Woodland 38

Reed-Custer’s victory helped the Comets advance to the quarterfinals against Wilmington on Tuesday. Jake McPherson poured in 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists to help lead the Comets. Wes Shats tallied a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Lucas Foote and Jace Christian each had 11 points. Josh Bohac had 10 points.

Wilmington 55, Putnam County 44

Wilmington improved to 4-4 and advanced to the quarterfinals against Reed-Custer on Tuesday. Ryder Meents led the Wildcats with 21 points and four rebounds. Joey Cortese had nine points and 10 rebounds. Reid Juster and Cade McCubbin each had eight points. Juster added six rebounds and two assists and McCubbin added three rebounds and two assists.

Serena 61, Dwight 54

Wyatt Thompson recorded 23 points to help pace the Trojans. Conner Telford added 16 points and Dawson Carr had nine points.

Earlville 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 48

G-SW dropped to 7-7 overall with a double-digit loss to Earlville. Cale Halpin helped pace the Panthers with a team-high 14 points. Bennett Grant scored 11 points, which was two more points than teammate Jarrek Hirsch. Ryan Cacello chipped in five points.