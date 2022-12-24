Lifelong Comet Klein primed for new role as athletic director

Nick Klein has worn just about every hat there is at Reed-Custer High School. The 1999 Reed-Custer graduate came back to his alma mater in 2010 to teach and coach.

As the girls basketball coach, the Comets won 131 games in his nine years as the head coach from 2011-2020, including a combined 41-18 record in 2018-19 and 2019-20. On the football field, in his second stint coaching the team he once played for, Klein’s ingenuity as the offensive coordinator have helped lead the program to heights it’s never seen before, including back-to-back IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal appearances and the program’s first-ever undefeated regular season this fall.

And beginning next year, Klein will serve as the school’s athletic director.

“I hope the community understands that I genuinely love this school, this district and this community — I brought my family back here and am raising them to come through this district,” Klein said. “The only reason I’m successful in life is because the teachers and administrators that were here when I was a student believed in me, gave me an opportunity and made me see I could be someone more than I thought I could be.

“I love to be that person and try to be that person for other players and students. ... It’s a move for me that allows me to have an impact on all the student-athletes, not just the ones I’m coaching.”

Save for seven years as a teacher and member of the boys basketball and football coaching staffs at Peotone and his time at Joliet Junior College and Millikin University before that, Klein has sported Comet black and gold for all his life.

He also spent a year during his Reed-Custer teaching tenure as an assistant coach for former Comets head coach Matt Fox and four seasons sporting a different shade of black and gold as the offensive coordinator at Herscher. But even during those times, Klein remained a member of the Comets community in the classroom.

And when Klein’s friend and a fellow Comet, Gavin Johnston, was named the head football coach at Reed-Custer in 2018, the opportunity arose for Klein to return to come back to the football staff as offensive coordinator, his second tour of duty on the Comets’ football staff after serving as head coach from 2011-2013.

“Things didn’t work out the way I dreamt they’d work out [as head coach], but everything happens for a reason,” Klein said. “ ... I had a lot of fun and really enjoyed my time at Herscher, but I wanted to be back home.

“Gavin is an amazing coach and really good friend and asked me if I would come back to be the offensive coordinator when these seniors were in eighth grade.”

Powered by their strong Class of 2023, the Comets reached new football heights in 2021 and 2022, combining for a 21-3 record. Aside from the back-to-back postseason runs and first-ever unblemished regular season this fall, the Comets also won their first-ever Illinois Central Eight Conference football championship this fall, their first conference title since they won the Interstate Eight Conference in 2008.

Now, the two friends, Klein and Johnston, will have as unique a working relationship as there is. At the staff level, Johnston will serve as Klein’s boss, but on a larger level, Klein will now also be a boss to Johnston as the athletic director.

“We’ve had to do that a bit just in football — I’m a quarterback and offensive guy through and through, but I stole him from Herscher to come over and call the offense while I call the defense,” Johnston said. “But we’re such good friends that we can be open and honest with everything and don’t have to worry about feelings.

“We understand sometimes there are business decisions and sometimes personal decisions, but it’s gonna be fun to work directly with him.”

As much as Klein has enjoyed being a part of the football program’s turnaround, that joy pales in comparison to his role as a father. Along with his wife, Stephanie, an all-state hooper at Reed-Custer herself and the person he says he wouldn’t have been able to reach this level without, Klein can often be found at Reed-Custer Middle School, watching his own children play.

Kirstin, an eighth-grader, plays volleyball, basketball and softball and served as an integral part of the Comets’ IESA Class AA state championship team this fall in the latter. Kaiden, who’s in seventh grade, is a football, baseball and basketball player himself.

It was his children reaching the age of middle school athletics that largely led Klein to step away from his long tenure on the girls basketball staff, so that he could watch Kirstin begin her middle school career.

“Coaching is super fun and I never want to give that up, but watching them play is the pinnacle of anything I’ve ever done,” Klein said. “My daughter is a state champion, and watching her play that game, I get emotional just thinking about it.”

Klein will replace another lifelong Comet and Reed-Custer graduate, Chuck Anderson, who is retiring after the school year. For Anderson, it’s the hometown pride and dedication that makes him most confident in his replacement.

“Nick has been a varsity head coach in our district for many years and my assistant athletic director for the past several years I believe those experiences have prepared him well for his role as the district athletic director at Reed-Custer,” Anderson said. “Mr. Klein is passionate about Reed-Custer and will do a fantastic job in his new role.”

And for Klein, it couldn’t be more fitting that a man who has dedicated a good chunk of his life to the Reed-Custer community will be replacing someone so similar to him in that regard.

“Chuck is an R-C guy just like me, and not many people love this town (Braidwood) and community more than Mr. Anderson,” Klein said. “He’s been such a friend in showing me the dos and don’ts of this job that I think I’m prepared.

“And that’s a credit to him.”