ROUNDUP: Beecher, Reed-Custer boys hoops stay hot; G-SW's Fair scores 1,000th career point

WEDNESDAY BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 91, Tri-Point 22

The Bobcats’ Zack Johnson had perhaps the best game of his young varsity career, recording a game-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals to help Beecher improve to 10-1 and 5-0 in the River Valley Conference. Jack Hayhurst had 14 points. Adyn McGinley added eight points, six assists and four rebounds. Nate Diachenko had seven points and six boards.

No individual stats were available Tri-Point (0-11, 0-4).

Reed-Custer 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 38

The Comets shot just 20-for-69 (28%) from the field, but out-rebounded the Panthers 51-31 and scrapped together 18 second-chance points that proved to be the difference.

Wes Shats had 18 points and 16 rebounds, 11 of them offensive. Lucas Foote went for 16 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal. Jace Christian had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Comets (7-1).

Cale Halpin led all scorers with 19 points and added four rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers (7-6). Gabe McHugh had eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Bennett Grant added seven points, four rebounds and three steals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Manteno 53

Gardner-South Wilmington avenged its season-opening 64-30 loss to Manteno with a seven-point win that improved the team to 6-10. Addi Fair went ballistic for 37 points, reaching the 1,000 career points milestone early in her junior year. Grace Olsen and Hannah Balcom each had eight points.

Manteno (9-6) was led by Kylie Saathoff’s 14-point, 11-rebound double-double. Katherine Gaffney nearly recorded her own double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine boards. Lila Prindeville had eight points and Grace Sundeen scored seven points.

Iroquois West 49, Schlarman 13

The Raiders improved to 9-7 on the year and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a locked-in defensive effort at home Wednesday. Ilyana Nambo had 11 points to lead Iroquois West. Jesse Rodriguez added nine points.

Watseka 45, Danville 26

The Warriors continued yet another strong season start by improving to 11-2 on the year Wednesday. Becca Benoit had 11 points and five rebounds. Jasmine Essington also scored in the double-digits with 10 points. Brianna Denault added seven points.

Donovan-St. Anne 44, Milford 35

The Wildcats evened their record at 7-7, thanks in large part to Paiton Lareau’s 27 points and 14 rebounds. Erica Sirois added six points, four assists and five steals. Tiffany DeYoung went for five points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

No individual stats were available for the Bearcats (1-14).

CORRECTION

In Wednesday’s Daily Journal, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Nick Allen was not credited with his 13 points in the Boilermakers’ 58-45 win over Morgan Park. The Daily Journal sincerely regrets the error.