FOOTBALL: Kankakee's Naz Hill commits to Wyoming

Naz Hill learned during his junior year of football that it was the sport he wanted to pursue past the high school level. A Daily Journal All-Area and All-Southland Athletic Conference athlete in football, basketball and track and field, the latter of which he also earned a state championship, it was the love of the gridiron that pushed Hill towards a future in college football.

And on Wednesday, Hill, a three-star defensive back, took the next step towards that future when he signed to continue his college career at the University of Wyoming.

“After my junior year when I took off, I knew I wanted to do this,” Hill said. “It was fun and I knew I could get paid for doing something like this.”

Hill has professional aspirations, but before that, he’ll enjoy the campus and city of Laramie for a Wyoming program that’s won at least eight games in five of the past seven seasons as members of the Mountain West Conference and produced NFL talents such as Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

He’ll be playing for famed head coach Craig Bohl, who won a pair of national championships as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska in the 1990s and won three NCAA Division I FCS National Championships at North Dakota State University before he came to Wyoming in 2013.

“It’s the program and definitely the coaching staff,” Hill said. “When I went there it was a whole different world — the way they treated me, helped me go through the process along with me as we went down the road, that played a big part of my decision.”

Hill had roughly a dozen Division I offers, including programs like Oregon and Nebraska, two teams that offered scholarships to both Hill and fellow Kays defensive back Jyaire Hill, who committed to the University of Michigan Wednesday.

Naz Hill said the two did consider playing together, but ultimately decided to each find their perfect fits.

“We thought about that a lot,” Naz said. “We talked about it a couple times but decided to go our separate ways and do what’s better for each of us.”

Hill earned a pair of All-Southland Suburban Conference selections and was a Daily Journal All-Area pick as a senior. He had 32 tackles, four interceptions (one for a touchdown) and two safeties as a senior.

While he’s enjoyed plenty of athletic achievements during his time with the Kays, there’s much more than the sports success that he’s taken away from high school.

“It definitely helped me a lot, academically and athletically,” Hill said. “Superintendent [Genevra] Walters too, she helped me a lot along the process.”