FOOTBALL: Kankakee's Hill picks Michigan

KANKAKEE — Jyaire “Suga” Hill announced Monday that he would be announcing his college home Wednesday afternoon, providing a top five list of schools of which he was considering.

When Wednesday came and Hill played a video on the Kankakee High School gymnasium video board that indicated his commitment, the school he chose wasn’t one of those five.

Hill committed, and signed his letter of intent, to the University of Michigan on Wednesday, a prestigious program led by Jim Harbaugh that’s won 11 national championships as one of the staples of the Big Ten Conference for more than a century.

He chose Michigan over Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Purdue during a ceremony that filled the Kankakee High School gymnasium, complete with the TV cameras and ESPN interview requests that come with being one of the most prized recruits in the country.

“Everybody was already thinking I was going to Michigan, so I just tried to have a little fun with it,” Hill said of his decision and previous list of considered schools. “... Everybody just assumed I was going there and I had my final spot, the block M. I’m ready to make something happen.”

Recruiting websites 247 Sports, On3 and Rivals all predicted Hill would commit to the Wolverines, even after his top five was revealed without them on it, something Hill said Harbaugh understood as well and was “confident” that he would end up in maize and blue.

Hill, quiet by nature, kept a tight lid on his recruiting process from the jump. As a consensus four-star recruit ranked second overall in the state by 247 and On3 and a member of the heralded “ESPN 300” for the national Class of 2023, college football fans across the country were highly interested in his recruitment, but it was largely kept under the tight wraps he desired.

“I don’t know how,” Hill said of his quiet recruitment. “God did that.”

As for what sold Hill on the Wolverines, the answer was pretty simple.

“They’ve got the talent, the swag and the coaches,” Hill said. “They’ve got everything and I have a good connection with those coaches.”

Hill has been a staple for the Kays in both football and track and field the past few years. On the gridiron, he’s a two-time Daily Journal All-Area selection and three-time All-Southland Athletic Conference pick, including the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

He had 42 total tackles (five for loss), three forced fumbles, three interceptions, two sacks, 186 receiving yards, 129 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns for the Kays this fall. His performance also earned him a selection to the U.S. Army Bowl as he helped lead the Kays to an 8-3 record and trip to the second round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs.

As a junior, Hill was a huge factor for a Kays team that had its best season in school history. He had 468 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, 56 solo tackles, seven interceptions (one for a touchdown) and four kickoff and punt return touchdowns on his way to an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State season. The Kays went 13-1 on the year, a season that ended with the program’s first ever championship game appearance, the first Southland title in program history and the first undefeated regular season at Kankakee since 1990.

On the track, Hill was a member of the Kays’ 4-by-200 meter relay team that took home the 2020-21 IHSA Class 2A gold medal, the program’s first gold since 1958. And in 2021-22, he was a pivotal part of a boys track and field team that won its first ever state championship when the Kays swept the boys and girls IHSA Class 2A State Finals.

Hill will now set his sights on Michigan, where he’ll play his home games at Michigan Stadium, more commonly known as The Big House, one of the most prestigious venues in all of sports.

What’s on the agenda for Hill once he arrives?

“Greatness,” Hill said. “I’m waiting for my shine. I’m going to get to work and ball.”

Hill's teammate, Naz Hill, signed to the University of Wyoming Wednesday while Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard signed with the University of Iowa and Bradley-Bourbonnais' Matt Allen signed with Eastern Illinois University.