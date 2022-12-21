FOOTBALL: BBCHS' Allen officially signs with Eastern Illinois

When Matthew Allen was contemplating where he wanted to play college football, the Bradley-Bourbonnais senior knew he would be making a decision that would change his life.

After giving his verbal commit to have his life changed at Eastern Illinois University in July, Allen proudly signed his commitment to be a Panther on Wednesday.

“I’m super excited about it,” Allen said. “It’s big to me because I finally got to sign and make it official and realize I’m going to represent this school for the rest of my life.

“I’m super happy to do that and just glad I have the change to go there.”

Allen, who excelled as a tight end at Bradley-Bourbonnais, finishing with five catches for 48 yards in a senior season that was cut short by injury, was named an All-SouthWest Suburban Conference selection despite his shortened season, thanks primarily for his abilities as a blocking tight end.

That blocking skill, paired with his 6-foot-8 frame, is why he’ll be finding himself as a member of the offensive line in Charleston. A new role means Allen will have to bulk up, something he’s already been working hard on.

“Obviously the weight room, I have to be in there five times a week, at least,” Allen said. “And the biggest thing is calories — I have to keep eating and [offensive line] coach [John] Cannova says can’t get enough calories, to get the most I can with good calories.”

While he was limited to the sidelines down the stretch run for the Boilermakers’ first playoff season since 2016 this year, the senior stayed a focal point of the team from a leadership perspective for a Boilers team that won its first SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division title.

“It was awesome ... it was a great group to be a part of,” Allen said. “The kids were awesome and the coaches were awesome — coach [Mike] Kohl is a great guy to experience and to be around and it’s something I’ll remember forever.”