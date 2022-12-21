BOYS BASKETBALL: Mac takes Watseka Holiday Tournament title; IW earns third

For three quarters of Tuesday night’s Watseka Holiday Tournament championship game, Milford appeared poised to avenge its loss to Bishop McNamara in last year’s tournament title game, leading after each of those first three frames.

But the Fightin’ Irish got hot late, including a 10-0 run that primarily came in the fourth quarter, to earn their second-straight Watseka Holiday Tournament championship with a 60-49 win over the Bearcats.

The Irish improved to 10-1 on the year with their title win and Milford dropped to 8-3.

“The whole game was their style of play and their flow, and we were very stagnant on offense, so credit to them because [Bearcats coach] Dave [Caldwell] does a really nice job,” McNamara coach Adrian Provost said. “And I give credit to our kids too — we made changes on defense in the second half to close out on their shooters harder and get them off the 3-point line, and it worked.

“Credit to our kids for responding in the second half and out-toughing them,” he added. “We got the 50-50 balls in the second half and got stops when we needed.”

The Bobcats got off to a scorching first-half start, scoring 17 points in each of the first two quarters that included a total of six 3-pointers, three alone from Sawyer Laffoon. That hot start allowed the Bobcats to take a 34-28 lead to the locker room and keep their lead at 39-38 through the third as McNamara made its move.

“When we shoot well we can beat just about anybody around here,” Milford coach Dave Caldwell said. “When you rely on the 3, you know how that goes, some nights they don’t fall, like the second half tonight, and part of that is [McNamara’s] defense.”

The Irish outscored the Bearcats 22-10 in the fourth quarter, led by Jaxson Provost’s 10-point fourth quarter as part of a 21-point effort on the night, an effort coach Provost has come to expect from his son and four-year starting point guard.

“It’s really nice having the best player on the floor most nights — I don’t care his last name is the same is mine, that’s the reality of it,” coach Provost said. “He has such an impact on both sides of the floor, from the perimeter, his assists.

“He’s having a really good senior year and we’re blessed to have him.”

As the Irish upped their defensive pressure and offensive pace down the stretch, Caldwell noted how his Bearcats just didn’t have anything left in the tank by the time the final minutes wore down.

“We hung in there,” Caldwell said. “We were up six at the half and up one going into the fourth, but the last three minutes we were just dead.

“[Jaxson Provost] just wasn’t going to let them lose.”

Provost’s 21 points were matched by his teammate, forward Robert Hutson. With the physical style of play the Bearcats employed, coach Provost credited both Hutson and fellow junior Jaydon Wright for doing the dirty work that helped lead to the Irish victory.

“It’s really nice having the second-best player on the floor too with Robert; we had the best two players on the floor every game of this tournament and that’s pretty good,” Adrian Provost said. “Robert had a really good tournament and so did Jaydon Wright.

“He does stuff for us you don’t see in the stat book and those three (Jaxson Provost, Hutson and Wright) were consistently really good these four games.”

The Bearcats also got the stellar play from the stars they lean on, as Laffoon and Adin Portwood, two key cogs from last year’s 25-10, regional championship-winning team, had 15 points apiece.

“They’re both averaging about 18 points a game and we go as they go — when they’re playing well they also get our other guys open,” Caldwell said. “... They were two of the main players from last year’s 25-win team and they know how to win.”

<strong>Raiders take third over Watseka</strong>

Iroquois West built an early double-digit lead in Tuesday’s third-place game against the host Warriors and never looked back for a 44-27 win. Cannon Leonard led Iroquois West with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kyler Meents had 12 points and Sam McMillan added eight points.

Dane Martin led Watseka with seven points. Hagen Hoy had six points and Quinn Starkey scored five points.

Anthony Blake, St. Anne; Landon Haurez, Westville; Hagen Hoy, Watseka; Robert Hutson, Bishop McNamara; Sawyer Laffoon, Milford; Cannon Leonard, Iroquois West; Sam McMillan, Iroquois West; Adin Portwood, Milford; Jaxson Provost, Bishop McNamara; Annthony Zamora, Hoopeston

