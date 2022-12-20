ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys, girls hoops win; Wilmington, G-SW boys win one-score tilts

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Morgan Park 45

The Boilermakers went up to Chicago and picked up a double-digit road win against a perennial Windy City power to improve to 6-3. Anthony Kemp’s 14 points led BBCHS. Ben Maki had 13 points and Tyran Bender added 11 points.

Wilmington 37, Momence 35

The Wildcats held on for one of the area’s most impressive nonconference victories of the early season and improved to 3-5 on the year. Joey Cortese notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Reid Juster had nine points and three rebounds. Kyle Farrell scored seven points and added three boards.

James Stevenson Jr. had a game-high 18 points for Momence (8-2). Kud’de Bertram and Carson Statler each had five points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 40, Grant Park 39

The Panthers squeaked out a one-point win over their River Valley Conference rivals Tuesday to improve to 7-5 and 4-1 in the RVC. Cale Halpin’s 16 points led G-SW. Gabe McHugh scored 11 points and Dane Halpin scored six points.

Blake Brown had 16 points to pace the Dragons (6-4, 3-2). John Kveck chipped in 11 points.

Kankakee 64, Herscher 21

In a game that was scheduled at nearly the last minute, the Kays took care of business in nonconference action Tuesday night to improve to 7-3 on the year. Damontae May and Kennarius Chandler each had 11 points for the Kays. May added two assists, a rebound and three steals and Chandler added four rebounds, two assists, five steals and a block. Cedric Terrell and Eli Stipp had eight points apiece as 10 different Kays scored.

Dwight 70, Ridgeview 54

The Trojans got another stellar outing from big man Wyatt Thompson, who scored half the team’s points (35). Conner Telford scored 19 points and Tristan Chambers had six points for Dwight, who snapped an eight-game skid and improved to 3-8.

Beecher 77, Coal City 53

The Bobcats continued their hot start by improving to 9-1 on the year Tuesday. Adyn McGinley flirted with a double-double, finishing with 22 points, nine assists, four rebounds and four steals. Jack Hayhurst had a 20-point night and Ethan Rydberg had 16 points and five assists.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Shepard 54, Manteno 48

The Panthers (4-7) suffered their fourth loss by two or less possessions Tuesday. Kyle McCullough paced Manteno with 20 points, 10 in the first quarter. Jason Brown had eight points and Matt Regan and Joe Mallaney had six points apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Joliet West 40

Sadie Grabow went off for 22 points to lead the Boilermakers to Tuesday’s nonconference home win that improved the team to 4-7.

Hoopeston 61, Central 49

The Comets fell behind 22-8 after a quarter before a mid-game spurt that saw them pull to within eight after the third quarter, but couldn’t quite complete their comeback against the Cornjerkers.

Katherine Winkel’s 18 points led the Comets, powered by four 3-pointers. Gracie Schroeder had 11 points and Alana Gray scored 10 points.

It was also the Comets’ alumni night, which featured a postgame scrimmage amongst Comets of yesteryear. Prior to the game, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX took place as well. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association was on hand to join the celebration as well, complete with historical artifacts from both boys and girls IHSA basketball.