GIRLS BASKETBALL: Peotone keeps unbeaten record with road win at Mac

KANKAKEE — A fierce battle was fought Monday night at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, when two of the area’s girls’ basketball teams met for non-conference action. The Peotone Blue Devils were hoping to stay undefeated in the season and McNamara sought to bounce back after last week’s loss against Marist as the Fightin’ Irish have reached another stretch of tough competition on their slate.

The Blue Devils were able to accomplish their goal, holding off a late Fightin’ Irish rally with a nice run of their own in the fourth quarter to leave McNamara with a 60-42 victory.

The Blue Devils improved to 11-0 on the season with their win while the Irish saw their record fall to 6-7.

“We played well against a really good team,” Blue Devils coach Steve Strough said. “We were able to answer the runs they put on us and I thought we had a good all-around game, for the most part.”

Peotone started off strong in the first quarter, when Mady Kibelkis made the first of her four 3-pointers to give the Blue Devils the momentum they needed to score against a tough Bishop McNamara defense. McNamara responded with Tessa DiPietra’s first two points of the game, but it was not enough to stop Peotone, and they went on to lead at the end of the first quarter 11-6.

“I thought I really performed well,” Kibelkis said. “I executed my shots — I’ve really been working on hitting the shots.”

The second quarter saw the emergence of Bishop McNamara’s Caley Strahan, who began racking up her team-high 20 points to lead an attempt at reigning in Peotone’s power trio of reigning Daily Journal All-Area athletes Kibelkis, Madi Schroeder and Jenna Hunter. McNamara couldn’t stop their opponents’ first-half firepower, though, and the second quarter ended on a high note for Peotone when Madi Schroeder sunk a half-court buzzer-beater attempt to grow the halftime lead to 28-15.

In the third quarter, McNamara’s defense was able to keep Peotone to just 12 points. DiPietra scored the first points of the half for McNamara, but Peotone’s Hunter and Schroeder answered with five points to keep McNamara at a deficit. The Irish started to get their offensive momentum, but each run was seemingly answered, as both teams finished the third with a dozen points apiece to keep Peotone’s lead at 40-27 entering the fourth quarter.

The Irish began to turn the tide of the game early in the fourth frame, when Strahan added six points to her total, accompanied by a 3-pointer from DiPietra. But once again the Blue Devils fought back, ending the Irish’s run before they could cause any more damage, and adding to their lead. Peotone’s Hunter made several shots under heavy pressure from McNamara to help her team win 60-42.

“We kind of weathered the storm in the second half,” Strough said. “We responded when Bishop [McNamara] went on a run – we’d hit a big 3 or we’d get a big layup.”

“Our big focus is on being mentally focused every night,” he added. “We’ve gone a week without playing a game and being mentally prepared and able to fight through anything that happens on the floor, that’s our focus.”

For first-year coach Khadaizha Sanders, there were certainly bright spots for the Irish Monday, particularly in the second half, but the state champion-turned-coach knows that her squad can become dangerous if they can put together a full four quarters.

“I thought we did OK — we’ve got to get tougher, stronger and bring another level of focus to be able to win those type of ball games,” Sanders said. “I thought that we were more focused in the second half, but we got ourselves into a hole and we couldn’t quite get out of it.”

“We’re learning from today. Every game is something to learn — we’re taking the good things and building off of that but taking the things we need to improve on and going back and correcting those things in practice,” Sanders added.

Part of what has Sanders encouraged going forward is that her players also see what work needs to be done to take that next step.

“I think we could work better as a team,” Strahan said. “I think we could’ve played better defense the whole game, but in the second half we were more locked in.”

Meanwhile, for the Blue Devils, they’re now more than a third of their way into the season and still have their perfect record in tact. But this experienced group in Peotone knows they have to take things in stride to achieve their season-long goals.

“We always say we’re going to be undefeated, but it’s one game at a time, one practice at a time and one day at a time,” Schroeder said.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Kibelkis led Peotone with 19 points. Schroeder added 18 points and Jenna Hunter chipped in 14 points to continue Peotone’s winning streak.

McNamara’s Strahan had 20 points and seven rebounds to pace the Irish. DiPietra had six points and three assists. Natalie Prairie totaled eight points and five rebounds.