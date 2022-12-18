ROUNDUP: McNamara, Milford set to clash for Watseka Holiday Tournament championship

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Bishop McNamara 59, Iroquois West 40

McNamara’s victory over Iroquois West helps put the Fightin’ Irish in the championship game against Milford at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Jaxson Provost led McNamara with 23 points. Robert Hutson recorded 16 points, which was eight more points than teammate Abner Garcia. Jaydon Wright chipped in five points.

Iroquois West’s semifinal loss to McNamara puts them in the third-place game at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Sam McMillan helped pace the Raiders with a team-high 14 points. Cannon Leonard added nine points and eight rebounds. Kyler Meents had eight points.

Milford 61, Watseka 29

Milford advanced to the championship game against McNamara with a win over its Vermilion Valley Conference rival. Sawyer Laffoon led the Bearcats with 16 points. Adin Portwood scored 14 points and Gavin Schunke had 11 points. R.J. Mann chipped in 10 points.

Watseka will play in the third-place game Tuesday. Dane Martin helped pace the Warriors with 11 points. Tucker Milk scored seven points and Myles Lynch had six points.

St. Anne 71, Illinois Lutheran 34

Anthony Blake dropped a game-high 25 points to help lead the Cardinals. Brandon Schoth and Jordan Davis each had 10 points. Christian Stamp contributed eight points.

Donovan 76, Tri-Point 36

Griffen Walters led the Wildcats with 16 points. Jacob Onnen, Gannyn Waltz and Carter Ponton had 11 points apiece. Blake Bard chipped in 10 points.

Donovan Conner and Nate Smith each recorded nine points to help pace the Chargers. Kaden Weber had six points.

Westville 61, Cissna Park 32

Brayden Bruens scored 11 points to help pace the Timberwolves. Gabe Bohlmann tallied eight points and Gavin Spitz had six points.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 86, Plainfield Central 63

BBCHS improved to 5-3 overall with the win. Brandon Harris led the Boilermakers with 19 points, followed by teammates Ethan Kohl (17 points) and Ben Maki (16).

Trinity 87, Galesburg Christian 16

Trinity improved to 8-3 on the season. Ethan Schumann totaled 19 points to help lead the Eagles. Max Dickerson finished with 18 points and Noah Lundmark and Tommy Kujawa had 12 points apiece.

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Ridgeview 52

Cale Halpin recorded 19 points, four assists and three steals to help lead the Panthers. Bennett Grant added 18 points and three bounds. Gabe McHugh contributed 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Manteno 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39

Manteno improved its record to 4-6 overall with a win over PBL. Porter Chandler led the Panthers with 15 points. Jason Brown and Aidan Dotson had nine points each. Wes Dwyer had seven points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manteno 59, Momence 27

Katherine Gaffney scored 19 points to help lead the Panthers to victory. Kylie Saathoff added eight points and eight rebounds. Grace Sundeen had eight points, seven steals and four rebounds.

Sydnee VanSwol helped pace Momence with 14 points and four rebounds. Britta Lindgren had four points, two rebounds and one assist.

Herscher 42, Coal City 39

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Makenzie Henline recorded seven points, 10 rebounds and three steals to help pace the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo added nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Audrey Cooper chipped in 10 points.

Trinity 45, Portage Christian 27

Emily McGinnis led the Eagles with 12 points. Marissa Hathaway added eight steals and Elena Shold had 10 points.

Iroquois West 41, Donovan-St. Anne 28

Iroquois West improved to 8-6 overall this season. Shea Small and Ilyana Nambo had 10 points apiece to help lead the Raiders.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Trinity 34, Galesburg Christian 33

Kerrigan Stam led the Eagles with 12 points, seven rebounds and one block. Abby Whited had 10 points to go along with two drawn charges.

Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.) War Lodge Invitational

Lovejoy (Ga.) 70, Kankakee 39

The Kays fell in tournament action to the defending Georgia High School Association Class 6A State champions. Taleah Turner had 14 points to lead Kankakee. Nikkel Johnson and Benkwasha Stroud had seven points apiece and Morgan Baptist added five points.

WRESTLING

Coal City 51, Sandwich 21

Coal City improved to 21-2 overall this season with a win over Sandwich. The Coalers were led by nine grapplers who earned individual victories. Culan Lindemith (106 pounds), Brody Widlowski (113), Zander Dodd (120), Brock Finch (152), Joey Breneman (170), Braiden Young (185), Andrew Feisely (195), Drake Dearth (220) and Michael Gonzalez (285) each went 1-0 to collectively lead Coal City.

BOYS HOCKEY

Kankakee Irish 5, Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin Cyclones 1

Jace LaCost recorded a hat-trick with a team-high three goals to help lead the Irish. Scotty Workman Jr. and Kenneth Royal added one goal apiece. Jackson Pierson and LaCost had one assist each. Theo Nystrom had 17 saves in net.

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 45

Peotone improved to 6-5 and 3-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference. Miles Heflin led the Blue Devils with 25 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Weiss finished with 16 points, which was eight more points than teammate Lucas Gesswein. James Kuypers chipped in eight rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Wilmington 50, Herscher 43

Ryder Meents recorded 15 points to help lead the Wildcats. Reid Juster contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Cade McCubbin had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Lisle 57, Manteno 43

Porter Chandler totaled a team-high 16 points to help pace the Panthers. Kyle McCullough had nine points and Jason Brown chipped in seven points.

Trinity 73, Portage Christian 39

Trinity claimed a 42-14 halftime lead before never turning back to help improve to 7-3 overall. Luke Green led the Eagles with a team-high 27 points.

Streator 72, Coal City 71

Carter Garrelts tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to help pace the Coalers. Cason Headley added 20 points, two rebounds and two assists. Jim Feeney chipped in 16 points and five rebounds.

Tolono Unity 62, Central 38

Peyton Chandler, Luke Shoven and Matthew Luhrsen each had six points to collectively pace the Comets. Blake Chandler had five points.

Ottawa Marquette 65, Dwight 49

Wyatt Thompson scored 22 points to help pace the Trojans. Conner Telford added 12 points and Jace Gall had six points.

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Watseka 45, Illinois Lutheran 44

Hagen Hoy led the Warriors with 17 points. Dane Martin finished with eight points, which was two more points than teammates Tucker Milk and Myles Lynch.

Cissna Park 64, Tri-Point 32

Gavin Spitz scored a game-high 22 points to help lead the Timberwolves. Chase Petry and Aiden Richards each recorded 11 points. Brayden Bruens had eight points.

Kaden Weber scored 11 points to help pace the Chargers. Spencer Moreno had seven points.

Hoopeston 67, St. Anne 48

Jordan Davis poured in 18 points to help pace the Cardinals. Anthony Blake tallied 16 points and Demetrius Wielgus had six points.

Westville 60, Donovan 38

Ty Miller helped pace the Wildcats with a team-high 12 points. Jacob Onnen chipped in nine points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.) War Lodge Invitational

Sequoyah (Ga.) 49, Kankakee 28

The Kays opened their tournament in Georgia up against the tournament hosts and defending GSHA Class 6A runner-up. Nikkel Johnson had 12 points and Taleah Turner scored seven points.