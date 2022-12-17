FOOTBALL: Five players, Wilmington coach Reents earn 2023 Shrine Game nods

The 2023 Illinois Shrine Game will once again be well-represented at the local level.

Five 2022 Daily Journal All-Area players, along with Wilmington football coach Jeff Reents, will participate in the 2023 Illinois Shrine Game, a charity high school football all-star game held annually in Bloomington.

“What a great honor,” Reents said of his first-ever selection to be named a head coach for the Illinois Shrine Game. “I’ve been involved in the game twice before, but never as a head coach.

“It’s a great cause for the Shriners hospital, where we are trying to raise money for that and so that’s the No. 1 thing,” he added. “And then to be a part of a great coaching staff and also be around great kids, that’s definitely something I’m looking forward to.”

Reents will coach the blue team and will have the pleasure of coaching his running back Colin James, who ran for 1,480 rushing yards (second in the area) this past season.

Joining the Wilmington duo on the blue squad will be a pair of Illinois Central Eight Conference inside linebackers — Reed-Custer’s Jace Christian and Peotone’s Dawson Piper — who will give Reents’ squad a total of three area players on his blue team roster.

“It’s awesome to be selected since all my friends and I put a lot of work to change the culture around Reed-Custer,” Christian said. “It definitely showed itself after the season and so it feels awesome to represent Reed-Custer.”

The idea of being able to showcase their talents against the state’s best in their final high school football game is something Piper noted that excites him the most about the honor.

“I’m most looking forward to competing against some great competition,” Piper said. “You don’t see that many good players in one setting, especially a game setting.

“I’ve never had that experience before and so I think that will be awesome.”

As for the red team, they will feature two area athletes. Central quarterback Luke Shoven and Reed-Custer nose tackle/offensive lineman Kody Marschner were both named to the red squad, which will be head coached by Mike Lalor of Stillman Valley.

“I just committed today to play baseball at Olivet Nazarene University,” Shoven said of what has become a special week for his athletic career. “So it’s going to be sweet to be able to play one last football game.”

Unlike the other area selections who will solely be representing their respective schools, Marschner will be the opposite sideline of his Comet teammate Christian, which will make for an interesting dynamic following the two players’ abilities to help lead their squad to the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals this past season.

“Me and Jace are both playing on defense and so I won’t really go against him unless he wants to run the ball,” Marschner said. “If he does end up running the ball, he’s not going to go anywhere [on me].”

The Illinois Shrine Game raises money and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children. All players selected will spend the week leading up to the game practicing with their new teammates while also spending time with members of the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The 49th annual game will be played at 11 a.m. June 18 at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.