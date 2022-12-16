ROUNDUP: Herscher girls win Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament; host Raiders take second

WEDNESDAY Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament

Herscher 41, Hoopeston 34

Herscher claimed the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament championship. No individual stats were available for the Tigers. Ella Gessner and Macey Moore were both named to the all-tournament team.

Iroquois West 44, Central 33

Iroquois West claimed second-place in the tournament with a win over Central and after the Raiders held a tiebreaker over Hoopeston. Shea Small led the Raiders with 18 points. Ilyana Nambo contributed 12 points and Kenzie Tammen had six points. Nambo was named to the all-tournament team.

Katherine Winkel helped pace the Comets with a team-high nine points. Gracie Schroeder recorded six points and Kaitlyn Balthazor had four points. Schroeder and Alana Gray were both named to the all-tournament team.

Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Milford 34

Addi Fair poured in a game-high 34 points to help lead the Panthers. Hannah Balcom had six points. Balcom was named to the all-tournament team.

Hunter Mowrey helped pace the Bearcats with 23 points, four rebounds and two steals. Brynlee Wright chipped in six points and a team-high 16 rebounds. Mowrey was named to the all-tournament team.

Wilmington 44, Dwight 40 (OT)

Wilmington outscored G-SW 10-6 in overtime to help finish the tournament with the consolation championship. Lexi Liaromatis scored 16 points to help lead the Wildcats. Gracie Sanders added 13 points, which was six more point than teammate Clara Smith. Liaromatis was named to the all-tournament team.

No individual stats were available for the Trojans. Kassy Kodat was named to the all-tournament team.

WRESTLING

Joliet Catholic 48, Coal City 16

Coal City dropped its second match of the season to fall to 18-2 overall. Braiden Young (195 pounds), Derek Carlson (170), Mataeo Blessing (145) and Brody Widlowski (113) each went 1-0 to help pace the Coalers.

Reed-Custer 48, Pontiac 30; Seneca 49, Reed-Custer 30

Reed-Custer went 1-1 against Pontiac and Seneca to improve to 7-1 overall. Kris Budick (138/145 pounds), Jeremy Eggleston (152/160) and Gunnar Berg (285) each led the Comets by going 2-0 in their respective matches.

THURSDAY BOYS BASKETBALL Watseka Holiday Tournament

Bishop McNamara 78, Cissna Park 29

Jaxson Provost poured in 25 points to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Robert Hutson added 15 points and Callaghan O’Connor had 10 points.

Brayden Bruens helped pace the Timberwolves with 15 points. Gavin Spitz and Gabe Bohlmann had six points apiece.

Bishop McNamara 103, Tri-Point 28

McNamara had six players score in double figures. Abner Garcia led the Fightin’ Irish with 17 points, followed by teammates Jaxson Provost (16 points), Tyler Bobzin (14), Robert Hutson (12), Jaydon Wright (12) and Callaghan O’Connor (10).

Frankie Barriga helped pace the Chargers with a team-high 10 points. Kaden Weber finished with seven points, which was one more point than teammate Spencer Moreno.

Watseka 60, Chicago Horizon SW 43

Tucker Milk led the Warriors with 23 points. Payton Schaumburg totaled 14 points and Hagen Hoy had eight points.

Iroquois West 59, Donovan 35

Cannon Leonard recorded a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Raiders. Sam McMillan added 12 points and four assists. Tyler Read chipped in nine points.

Jacob Onnen helped pace the Wildcats with 11 points. Griffin Walters and Jesse Shell tallied seven points apiece.

Milford 70, Hoopeston 67

Sawyer Laffoon scored 30 points to help lead the Bearcats. Adin Portwood recorded 16 points and R.J. Mann had nine points.

Iroquois West 37, Westville 30

Cannon Leonard recorded his second double-double of the evening with 11 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Raiders. Kyler Meents finished with 11 points and Sam McMillan had eight points.

Milford 75, St. Anne 71

Sawyer Laffoon led the Bearcats with 22 points. Adin Portwood added 20 points and R.J. Mann chipped in 15 points.

Jordan Davis scored a game-high 26 points to help pace the Cardinals. Anthony Blake totaled 18 points and Fred Burton had 15 points.

Regular Season

Momence 70, Families of Faith 32

James Stevenson Jr. and Kud’de Bertram each had 16 points to help lead Momence. Terence Autman scored 11 points, which was three more points than teammate Gaven Cantwell.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tri-Point 53, Momence 30

Lainey Bertrand led the Chargers with a team-high 13 points. Kasi Hughes tallied nine points and Kadie Hummel had eight points.

Britta Lindgren helped pace Momence with six points and nine rebounds. Haylie Smart recorded six points and seven rebounds. A’Miracle Johnson had six points and five rebounds.

Donovan-St. Anne 57, Beecher 52

Layla Lou Walters led the Wildcats with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Paiton Lareau had a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Tiffany DeYoung had nine points and eight rebounds. Erica Sirois chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Cissna Park 72, Westville 24

Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 28 points, one assist and three steals. Addison Lucht added 17 points, three assists, one rebound and three steals. Morgan Sinn had 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and a team-high six steals.

Iroquois West 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35

Iroquois West improved to 7-6 and 2-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Shea Small recorded a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Kenzie Tammen had 14 points.

Reed-Custer 42, Somonauk 26

Reed-Custer outscored Somonauk 22-9 in the second half to help pull away late. Caelan Cole and Kaylee Tribble each scored 10 points to help lead the Comets. Maddie Keenan added six points and Gwen Stewart had five points.

Grant Park 46, Central 36

Grant Park improved to 8-5 and 5-1 in the River Valley Conference. Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Brooke Veldhuizen had 20 points.

Alana Gray helped pace the Comets with 14 points and nine rebounds. Gracie Schroeder had eight points and seven rebounds. Katherine Wikel and Emma Skeen chipped in six points apiece.

Manteno 42, Morris 32

Kylie Saathoff led the Panthers with 11 points and nine rebounds. Katherine Gaffney added 10 points and four rebounds. Macy Iwanus finished with eight points.

Homewood-Flossmoor Bradley-Bourbonnais 29

Sadie Grabow help paced the Boilermakers with 13 points and three rebounds.. Ellie Haggard finished with four points and six rebounds.

WRESTLING

Reed-Custer 48, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 36; Reed-Custer 42, Central 36

Reed-Custer won both its matches to improve to 9-1 overall this season. Judith Gamboa (106 pounds), Max Lichaj (120), Jeremy Eggleston (138), Landon Markle (152), Aidan Schultz (160), Rex Pfeifer (182), Kody Marschner (220), and Gunnar Berg (285) each went 2-0 on the evening to collectively lead the Comets.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Coal City 48, Yorkville Christian 23; Coal City 39, Washington 34

Coal City improved to 20-2 with wins over Yorkville Christian and Washington 34. The Coalers were led by six grapplers who went 2-0 on the evening. Brody Widlowski (138 pounds), Mataeo Blessing (145/152), Jack Poyner (160), Braiden Young (182/195), Joey Breneman (182/195), Michael Gonzalez (285) all went undefeated (2-0) on the evening to collectively lead Coal City.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 76, Malcom X College 62

KCC improved to 9-5 overall this season. Noah Mason led the Cavaliers with a team-high 20 points Cha’vez Woods scored 18 points and Sean Black had nine points, seven assists and five rebounds. Rob Stroud contributed 13 points, three rebounds and three blocks.