ROUNDUP: Beecher girls earn second win of the season; BBCHS boys improve to 4-2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher 61, Illinois Lutheran 3

Beecher (2-8) earned its second win of the season with a dominant victory against Illinois Lutheran. Aylin Lagunas scored a game-high 18 points to help lead the Bobcats. Jenna Pevion added 10 points, and Sydney Bonham and Ava Pattenaude had eight points each.

Tri-Point 61, Donovan-St. Anne 46

Kyra Cathcart led the Chargers with 17 points. Adriana Hummel and Lainey Bertrand each added eight points, and Kadie Hummel chipped in seven points.

Paiton Lareau scored her 1,000th career points after totaling 28 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks to help pace the Wildcats. Tiffany DeYoung finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

Grant Park 57, Southland College Prep 10

Grant Park won its fifth straight game with a double-digit win against Southland College Prep. Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 28 points and 19 rebounds to pace the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen tallied 12 points and eight rebounds.

Peotone 61, Lisle 36

Peotone improved to 10-0 and 5-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win against the Lions. Mady Kibelkis poured in 18 points to lead the Blue Devils. Jenna Hunter added 15 points, which was three more points than teammate Madi Schroeder.

Cissna Park 57, Bismarck-Henning 43

Cissna Park improved to 9-1 on the season. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 17 points, four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block. Morgan Sinn and Sophia Duis each had 10 points and two rebounds. Mikayla Knake chipped in seven points, two rebounds and two assists.

Watseka 42, Oakwood 25

Ava Swartz led Watseka with 16 points and six rebounds. Jasmine Essington added eight points. Becca Benoit finished with eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Manteno 57, Streator 20

Katherine Gaffney led the Panthers with 10 points and four rebounds. Kylie Saathoff added nine points and eight rebounds. Drew Hosselton had eight points and four rebounds.

Prairie Central 58, Coal City 27

Abby Gagliardo had six points, five rebounds and two steals to help pace the Coalers. Makenzie Henline had a team-high nine rebounds. Makayla Henline scored six points.

Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament

Hoopeston 54, Central 36

Gracie Schroeder helped pace the Comets with a team-high 13 points. Emma Skeen and Katherine Winkel each had six points apiece.

Wilmington 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 32

Lexi Liaromatis scored 16 points, including one made 3-pointer to help lead the Wildcats. Breanna Horton scored nine points, and Gracie Sanders had eight points.

Addi Fair and Hannah Balcom each scored 12 points to pace the Panthers.

Dwight 52, Milford 43

No individual stats were available for the Trojans.

Hunter Mowrey recorded 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals to help lead the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jasmine Cullum chipped in four points and eight rebounds.

Grace Christian 39, Momence 16

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Avery Rosenbohm helped pace Momence with a team-high six points. A’Miracle Johnson tallied four points and six rebounds. Haylie Smart chipped in six rebounds, and Britta Lindgren had four points.

Herscher 54, Iroquois West 22

No individual stats were available for the Tigers or the Raiders.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Bolingbrook 47

BBCHS improved to 4-2 overall this season with a double-digit win against Bolingbrook. Brayden Long led the Boilermakers with 17 points. Brandon Harris scored 15 points, which was five more points than teammate Anthony Kemp.

Fieldcrest 70, Dwight 53

Wyatt Thompson contributed a team-high 25 points to help pace the Trojans. Conner Telford added 17 points, and Luke Gallet had five points.

Trinity 70, Chesterton Academy 39

Trinity improved to 6-3 overall. Jesse Jakresky totaled 18 points to lead the Eagles. Luke Green tallied 13 points, and Ethan Turner had 12 points.