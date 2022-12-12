UPDATE: Kankakee head football coach Derek Hart resigns

KANKAKEE — Throughout Derek Hart’s four-year tenure with Kankakee as the head football coach, the 31 year-old had not only shifted the culture, but turned his program into one that went from relative afterthought to one of the most highly-regarded in the state.

Like many great things, they eventually all come to an end. Such is the case as Hart has decided to resign after totaling an 34-8 overall record over the last four seasons, including an 8-3 finish this past season, a year removed from the team’s first-ever state championship game appearance in 2021.

“It was a really tough decision, especially with how well I’ve been treated by our athletic director Ronnie Wilcox and superintendent Genevra Walters and the rest of the administration at Kankakee,” Hart said of his decision to resign. “To have the support I did from those two and everyone else, it made the decision that much harder.”

The somewhat shocking news comes after Hart accepted the head coach opening at North Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind., which plays in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference, the same conference where he once won a state championship playing for Warren Central as the team’s starting quarterback in 2009 under his former head coach and father, John Hart.

“The main reason for my departure was because it was the best thing for my family,” Hart said. “Obviously it’s back home for me growing up in Indianapolis.

“My old high school is in the conference, which is one of the best conferences in the Midwest … it’s an exciting opportunity.”

Having taken over the program in 2019, which had no playoff wins in a decade and had last won a playoff game in 2008, Hart quickly managed to turn the Kays into a powerhouse program that was respected throughout the Midwest.

During his first season at the helm in the 2019-20 school year, Hart led Kankakee to a 9-2 record, snapping the playoff drought in the process. Then he later went on to help produce a 4-2 record during the shortened 2021 spring season before leading the Kays to a 13-1 overall record in the fall of 2021, the most wins in school history and an IHSA Class 5A second-place finish, also the best in school history.

<strong>LOOKING AHEAD</strong>

Along with competing against his alma mater, Hart will once again try and revamp a struggling Panthers squad that finished last season 0-10 and 0-7 in the MIC, much like how he did so with the turnaround at Kankakee over the last four seasons.

“It’s going to be a lot of work, but it’s a great high school and a great community that’s won at everything,’’ Hart said. “It will be exciting to get to work with the kids and try and turn something around, similarly to Kankakee.”

Throughout his four years at Kankakee, one could argue that he shattered all expectations by giving the team four-straight winning seasons, the first-ever Class 5A state title appearance (2021), and most recently the first Kay — Jyaire Hill — to ever be named a U.S. Army All-American in football (2022).

“It’s definitely something to be proud of, but that’s mostly Hill doing it and what he accomplished for us,” Hart said of the latter. “I tried to help him any way I could, but he really put a spotlight on our program from a national recruiting perspective…the spotlight he put on our program was special.”

As saddened as Kankakee is to have to part ways with Hart, they are more thankful for all the long hours he put in to help turn around a Kays’ program that was struggling to find success prior to his hire four years ago.

“Hart did a phenomenal job coming in immediately and turning things around,” Wilcox said. “He gave people what they believed what was here all along and he’s leaving with the highest winning percentage in school history, which says a lot of what he did over the last four years.

“He took us to our school’s first-ever state championship game appearance of any kind, and so I’m just thankful for him being here and his commitment for four years and what he gave to the program,” he added. “It will definitely not be forgotten, and he definitely stamped his claim as being one of the greatest to ever coach here and so we are so appreciative of the time we had with him.”

With Hart now planning to head back to Indiana at the end of the semester, Walters noted that the school plans to begin searching for Hart’s replacement immediately and hopes to have a decision made no later than Feb. 1.

“We are looking for a strong candidate that is a mastermind in football, which I personally feel like coach Hart was,” Walters said. “And then we are also looking for someone who has strong relationships and discipline with our students.”

Whomever the Kays find to replace Hart, they will surely have some big shoes to fill, especially when it comes to the relationship side of things with the current and upcoming players within the program.

““The players loved him and loved playing for him,” Wilcox said. “… To change the mindset of our program to feel like we are capable of winning and winning state championships, hopefully we can find a candidate that can come in quickly and pick up where Hart left off.

“Hart definitely for now and for many many years to come will always be remembered as one of the greats.”

Derek Hart (2019-22) – 34-8

Omar Grant (2015-18) – 16-21

Jay Bohner (2012-14) – 10-17

Cornell Middlebrook (2006-11) – 25-34

Ira Jefferson (2000-05) – 20-36

Dan Wetzel (1997-99) – 18-12

Alec Anderson (1987-96) – 68-35