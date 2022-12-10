VOLLEYBALL: Grant Park's Panozzo, Veldhuizen split Daily Journal Player of the Year

Longtime area volleyball coach Lee Ellen Palan had zero thoughts about returning to coaching varsity volleyball after retiring from Herscher in 2001. But that all changed after a few conversations with Grant Park seniors Brooke Veldhuizen and Delaney Panozzo during this past summer.

After having totaled zero regional championships during their first three years between playing varsity volleyball and basketball together as well as softball in the spring for Veldhuizen, the two multi-sport athletes pushed hard for Palan to accept the open varsity coaching position for the Dragons volleyball program, which was one Palan eventually would come to terms with and hesitantly accept in July.

“I was nervous because I didn’t know how they would accept me and accept how I used to coach,” Palan said of her return to the court. “... I had to really learn about them and work with them to see how much I could push them and that kind of thing.

“So, it seemed to have worked out that it was the right thing, and they never didn’t try something for me, and they worked hard for me all the time.”

The rebirth of Palan’s varsity coaching career proved to be exactly what Grant Park needed as the Dragons went on to claim their first IHSA Class 1A Sectional championship in 35 years, which helped Panozzo and Veldhuizen get named the 2022 Daily Journal Volleyball Co-Players of the Year.

“It was pretty crazy to win a regional and sectional championship after not doing so for three seasons in both basketball and volleyball,” Panozzo said. “I think a lot of it has to do with Coach Palan and the energy she brought.

“I’m not saying that I didn’t have other great coaches, but just the energy she brought really changed how we played.”

The energy Palan injected into her new squad was evident from the first week of practice, when she put her squad through two-a-day practices, which was something the Dragons volleyball players had never done or hardly knew existed for some teams. And during that time, Palan discovered as dominant as Panozzo and Veldhuizen were in the front row, sitting at 6-foot-2 and 6-foot respectively, the two middle hitters were just as good playing in the back row.

“The first week of practice, I ran everybody through the same drills and realized Panozzo and Veldhuizen were two of the best passers on the team,” Palan said. “They were aggressive in the front row, and so, of course, they were aggressive in the back row because they are both athletes.

“So when I realized they could pass just as good as anyone else, I thought, ‘How could I make that work for us?’ Their leadership and intensity, just having them out there all of the time [in the front and back row] — I think it made our team better.”

Having the twin towers on the court at all times proved to be vital for the Dragons’ long-term success this season.

It helped Panozzo conclude her final season with 294 kills, 210 digs, 131 total blocks and 56 aces, and Veldhuizen totaled 276 kills, 182 digs, 169 total blocks and 22 aces, leaving them both to earn All-River Valley Conference honors.

“I think having two middle hitters [who] were super dominant on the floor and could play all around also really posed problems for other teams,” Panozzo said. “Because not only could we play the front row, but we could play the back row, too.

“So not just having one player [who] could do that but having two players [who] could was awesome.”

As dominant as Grant Park was down the stretch and in the postseason, the Dragons hardly got off to a hot start to begin the 2022 season. Opening the season with a 1-4 record, Grant Park eventually figured things out by winning 16 of its next 20 games before securing a come-from-behind, three-set road victory against Kankakee that helped set the tone for the rest of the year.

“My most memorable moment was beating Kankakee,” Panzozo said. “I’m not sure why, but we went through the first match and got demolished and then the second set we beat them good, and then the third one was neck-and-neck and we won. ... Everything that night was crazy, but we pulled it all together.”

The uplifting win against the Kays helped the Dragons remain hot toward the end of their season, as they went on to finished the year winning 10 of their last 13 games, including a three-set regional title win against Milford and a straight-set sectional title win against Cissna Park before dropping their final match to Aquin Catholic in the Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Super-Sectional.

“My most memorable moment this season is definitely winning the regional and sectional title games because they not only brought our team together but our community together as well,” Veldhuizen said. “Everyone was so supportive, and we had fan buses for all those games in the sectional and super-sectional, and so without them, we couldn’t have done it.

“When you have people cheering for you, it’s a lot easier to stay positive and be confident to do well, especially after not having won any regional or sectional championship before.”

The ability to finally achieve winning not only a regional title but a sectional title as well during her final season was something Veldhuizen cherished heavily, especially given it was a key reason why she transferred to Grant Park heading into her freshman year after having grown up through Illinois Lutheran’s elementary and junior high school programs.

“It didn’t really feel real for a while because I transferred to Grant Park as a freshman,” Veldhuizen said of her team’s success in 2022. “One of the main reasons [why] I came here was because I knew sports would be better here than my other school, So to be able to fulfill that dream I had four years ago to be successful like we were this past season was amazing.”

Without Palan leading the way, the two veterans noted they more than likely wouldn’t have had the individual and team success they had this season.

“Palan’s intensity most definitely was an X-factor in being able to take that next step this past season,” Veldhuizen said. “When we didn’t have intensity, we didn’t play very well … and so I think that was so important.”