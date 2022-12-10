FOOTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais' May named Daily Journal Player of the Year

At 5-foot-11, Neal May isn’t the biggest football player. Despite being a part of multiple school-record-holding and IHSA Class 3A State Finals track and field relay teams, the Bradley-Bourbonnais senior wide receiver and defensive back isn’t perceived by many major college football programs as an elite speedster.

But May’s immeasurable traits — his work ethic, leadership and unrelenting desire to win and be successful — do more than just make up for whatever his measurables might indicate.

That allowed May to spend his senior season on the gridiron in dominant fashion by racking up 63 catches for an area-best 923 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He also had a 29-yard touchdown pass, 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown offensively, 21 tackles and an interception in action at defensive back and more than 400 return yards and a touchdown on special teams.

In the process, May helped his Boilermakers win their first-ever Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division and snapped a six-year playoff drought, one that had been the longest in the area. Individually, he earned several accolades that spanned from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 7A All-State first team and academic all-state team, a unanimous selection for the All-SWSC team and, most recently, the distinction of the Daily Journal Player of the Year.

For May, the drive to be great came at both the individual and team levels, after watching Boilermaker football as a young child and realizing he wanted to be the next Camron Harrell or Jarrod Ware, some of the players who helped lead the Boilers to heights the program had never before seen in 2015 and 2016.

“When I was in fourth and fifth grades, my sister, Destiny, was at B-B with Cam Harrell, Jarrod Ware, all those big-time players,” May recalled. “I just wanted to follow in those footsteps of big-time football, under the lights in front of a big crowd and being the best I can be.

“... I’m still trying to process it all, just to see everything I’ve accomplished,” May said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Boilermaker since I was a little kid, so to have done it in red, black and white feels really good.”

It’s almost unbelievable to listen to coaches and teammates discuss May’s drive and determination. Every person around him in school or sports hails his continuing desire to improve every day, both on and off the field in such a way that leaves one wondering how the greatest receiver in school history even does it.

“I think a lot of times, people look at athletes like Neal and think they’re just born with that God-given ability,” Boilers football coach and athletic director Mike Kohl said. “And Neal has some of that, but you look at him joining track and being a member of school-record relays, that showed a lot from him and how he’s one of the hardest workers and fastest kids in this school.

“... Everyone says they work hard, but Neal’s a different animal.”

That decision to join the track team wasn’t one that came lightly, as May had to sacrifice one of his other biggest passions, baseball, to put his time and energy toward the track. But he knew by trading in his baseball cleats for track spikes, he was investing in his football skillset, something that helped pave the way for him to break the school’s career receptions (125) and receiving yards (1,687).

“The decision to do track was when I started realizing I wanted to play football at the next level, and track would benefit my speed more than baseball,” May said. “It took weeks and weeks to decide, but I was so much more confident coming into this year because of track.

“I knew I had the speed and could be one of the fastest guys out there; I just had to let my game take control of how things went.”

May showed time and time again this year how much he had improved. His 12 catches in the team’s first-round playoff game against Collinsville are tied for the third-most in a game in school history while his 11-catch, 188-yard outing at Lincoln-Way West this year are tied for the fourth-most receptions and are the second-most receiving yards in a game in school history.

It was games such as that, and the regular season finale against Lincoln-Way East, during which he returned a punt for a touchdown, caught a touchdown and snagged a 2-point conversion, that allowed him all the accolades he’s earned this year. But in Kohl’s eyes, not only is what he does off the field the reason he was able to turn in performances like that but also shows his younger teammates — and even younger kids in the community — what’s most important.

“The fact he got named first-team all-state was very well-deserved and super rewarding, and it’s great for our other kids to see that he also competes in the classroom and is academic all-state, he does the right thing with our special needs kids, he holds doors open for people,” Kohl said. “What we talk about here is the process, and for Neal May, the process of how he functions every day shows that he’s a special kid and pretty elite, and the results have been great, too.

“If you watch him and how he functions day to day, he’s a special kid.”

Out of all the motivation May brought to the field this year, perhaps no source was greater than his desire to snap the Boilers’ playoff drought, particularly after a painstakingly-close season last year that saw the team finish 4-5, a game out of postseason contention, with two losses by three points or less and another by nine points. He also dreamt of giving the program its first conference title since the SWSC went to a divisional format in 2019.

“With the playoff drought and conference drought that BB had, my goal was to win the conference and bring us back to the playoffs,” May said. “Obviously, the main goal is to win a state championship, and that was always on my mind but just to bring the guys back to the playoffs, win the conference and have that winning feel again, that was a big goal.”

It was primarily May’s main focus to bring the program to relevance because he remembers how important watching those teams of yesteryear — the 2015 team that reached the IHSA Class 7A semifinals and the 2016 team that had a perfect 9-0 regular season — meant to him as a child.

And out of all the successes May has had as a Bradley-Bourbonnais football player, nothing means more to him than the fact he is to the next generation of young football players what players such as Harrell and Ware once were to him.

“This season, I knew a lot of eyes were on me, especially the younger kids who are around,” May said. “Leading by example is a big thing for me, and I didn’t want to hang around the wrong crowd and mess things up.

“... Hearing someone like [Coach Kohl’s 10-year-old son] Griffin Kohl say nice things about me just makes my high school career.”

He’s still parsing through several offers to play NCAA Division II or Division I FCS football, and even recent interest from some higher-profile teams from some of Division I FBS’s biggest conferences and programs, with Division II powerhouse Minnesota State-Mankato earning his verbal commit.

Wherever May ends up in college and beyond, people in the Bradley-Bourbonnais community such as Kohl know May’s name will stick around the BBCHS halls, both in the record books and on the minds of those in the building.

“The accomplishments he’s had, he’ll go down as one of the best we’ve ever had here,” Kohl said. “And it’s always nice to cheer for great people — great athletes aren’t always great people too, but Neal is truly a really great kid.”