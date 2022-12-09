GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kankakee falls at home to Thornwood

KANKAKEE — When Thornwood walked into Kankakee High School on Wednesday night, the Kays girls basketball team knew it was in for a tough matchup. The Kays have seen their fair share of wins and losses this season, but the Thunderbirds have been undefeated in Southland Athletic Conference action, sitting at 3-0 in the SAC.

Although Kankakee managed to hang tight against its conference foe early on by only taking a 16-15 first-quarter deficit into the second frame, the Kays weren’t able to slow down the Thunderbirds’ offense, leaving them to take a 58-35 defeat at home.

“I was looking forward to us going on a three-game winning streak, but stuff happens,” Kankakee freshman point guard Kanai Jackson said. “We play tomorrow, so we can win then and fix our mistakes.

“We’ll be better tomorrow.”

Kankakee’s defense was in full effect in the second quarter, as they were the only team to score points for more than half of the quarter. Jackson led the Kays’ offense in the second quarter, scoring five points and playing a key role in the quick ball movement that characterized the Kays’ strong quarter.

Thornwood started the third quarter strong in retaliation, but the Kays were able to keep up with them. Eventually the tide turned in Thornwood’s favor when they took the end of the quarter by storm after closing the quarter on a 12-3 run to take a 39-33 lead into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, Thornwood bit back with a vengeance, stopping every attempt to the basket made by Kankakee’s junior power forward Nikkel Johnson and sophomore point guard Taleah Turner. The strong defense by the Thunderbirds afforded them to run away with the quarter, scoring 19 consecutive points before Kankakee managed to score the final two points.

The Kays made several valiant attempts at stopping their opponents’ run but ultimately were unable to stop the more experienced squad, which left them to drop to 4-7 overall this season.

“I communicated more with my team this time … telling them what we needed to do to win this basketball game, telling them they [have to] fight for this basketball game ...” Johnson said. “I was just trying to come out here and play good defense.

“We knew that they [have] some shooters on their team [who] can drive the ball, so if we could get them stopped, then we’d be OK.”

Kankakee head coach Kurt Weigt views his team’s loss as a learning opportunity.

“I thought we played well in the first half,” Weigt said. “I thought we executed our game plan pretty well.

“[We had a] lack of communication at the start of the third quarter, which is a key piece of being successful,” he added. “We let them get a couple early baskets, they got the game tied, they got comfortable and hit some shots. We had to fight down the stretch and try to get the basketball back.

“Our kids play hard, we just need to grow from it and understand that we can’t do it individually down the stretch, we [have to] be able to play and be able to share the ball. We’re really young.”

Turner noted similar thoughts to coach Weigt after the loss.

“We do better together,” Turner said. “And I want my team to work together.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Turner scored 11 points to lead Kankakee. Jackson added 10 points, and Johnson had nine points.